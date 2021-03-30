BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen, Burn Operational Vehicles In Akwa Ibom

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen also killed a yet-to-be ascertained number of military officers while many others were injured.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2021

Unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday killed a Chief Superintendent of Police, Benedict Okoh Ajide and other police officers in the Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

The policemen and soldiers were said to be in the community for peacekeeping efforts. 

“Unknown gunmen attacked some police officers and soldiers today. Their Hilux vans were also set ablaze,” a source told SaharaReporters.

The Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio is from the local government area.

SaharaReporters, New York

