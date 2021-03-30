Deeper Life Saga: Don-Davis Attempted Suicide Amid Assault Trial, Says Mother

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 30, 2021

Deborah Okezie, mother of Don-Davis Archibong, a Junior Secondary School 1 student of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State allegedly assaulted, has revealed that her son contemplated suicide during the trial of the case.

 

Okezie disclosed this live on Facebook on Monday while advising her followers against investing with a company that made Don-Davis their ambassador.

The aggrieved mother said she had accepted the ambassadorial deal when she noticed her son was healing faster from the emotional trauma he might have suffered due to the alleged assault he suffered in school.

 

She, however, broke down in tears, alleging that the company ended up defrauding people.

 

She said, “I think I already have enough of troubles. Resolution Technologies is a scam. My son came back from school during the time of his saga. He attempted suicide. I have pictures of when he self-harmed (sic). I know what I went through to bring him back. When Resolution Technologies came, I saw it as an encouragement. They came to meet me that they wanted to make him a brand ambassador because of what he went through. 

 

“I was happy because they made my son a brand ambassador. They brought contracts for him to sign, they made many promises on paper, but all they gave me was N150, 000. But that was not my interest. I noticed the boy was healing faster so I was okay with it. How can you use my son to defraud others?”

 

Don-Davis, who was in the news over the alleged assaults he allegedly suffered in the hands of a teacher and some senior students of the school, once narrated how pupils in his dormitory sexually assaulted him by sticking their hands in his anus whenever others were sleeping.

 

He said the two bullies threatened to kill him if he ever reported the incident to the school authorities.

 

Archibong’s mother, Deborah Okezie, had gone public to announce that her child was allegedly assaulted and molested in the school and that even after the school authorities received complaints about it, nothing was done about it.

 

There have been calls for proper investigation and justice by Nigerians, particularly on social media. 

 

The management of the school in December announced the suspension of the principal of the school, Solomon Ndidi, over the alleged molestation of Archibong, adding that investigation into the incident had commenced.

 

In February, it was reported that a Magistrate Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State had commenced hearing of the Deeper Life School scandal, but barred journalists from covering the proceedings on its premises on Ikot Ekpene Road.

 

Secretary of the court, whose identity could not be ascertained, said since the matter was a juvenile case, nobody would be allowed to participate in the proceedings except the parties involved in the matter.

 

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has also arraigned seven persons in connection with the alleged sexual molestation and maltreatment of Don-Davis.

 

They were arraigned on four counts bordering on maltreatment of boys under 14 and committing an offence punishable under section 556 of the criminal code, cap 38 Vol. 2 Laws of Akwa Ibom State 2000.

 

The minors were charged for assaulting Don-Davies, a crime punishable under section 218 (1) and section 362 (1) of the criminal code, cap 38 Vol. 2 Laws of Akwa Ibom State 2000.

 

During the first appearance, the plaintiff, Okezie was cautioned against commenting on the issue on social media since it was already in court.

 

Before now, she used to put regularly put videos on social media, making several accusations regarding the alleged abuse of her son.

