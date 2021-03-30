How Nigeria Beat Lesotho In Nations Cup Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday thrashed the Crocodiles of Lesotho three goals to nil in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Napoli’s striker Victor Osimhen gave Super Eagles their first goal 22nd into the match while Oghenekaro Etebo doubled the Nigerian team lead in the 51st minute.

Paul Onuachu who came in for Osimhen in the 74th minutes scored nine minute after.

Though the Super Eagles have long qualified for the showpiece event in Cameroon after Lesotho and Sierra Leone played out a 0-0 draw last Saturday.

Nigeria started the Afcon qualifiers on a flying note, securing a 2-1 victory over Benin at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo.

Victor Osimhen cancelled out Stephane Sessegnon opener before Bordeaux forward Samuel Kalu scored a fantastic long-range effort to seal the victory for Gernot Rohr’s men.

The West African giants continued their impressive start to the campaign, securing a 4-2 win over Lesotho at Setsoto Stadium.

Osimhen got a brace in the encounter while goals from Everton star Alex Iwobi and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze completed the rout.

The Super Eagles then fluttered against lowly-rated Sierra Leone in their first meeting, squandering a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 in Benin City, much to the displeasure of their fans.

Their second meeting with the Leone Stars in Freetown ended 0-0 and despite the back-to-back draw, the three-time African champions retained their top spot in Group L.

The Super Eagles finished third at the last edition of the continental tournament in Egypt, behind winners Algeria and Senegal.

Their best performances at the biennial competition were in 1980, 1994 and 2013, where they won the highly coveted trophy.

The West African side remain the team with the most bronze medal at the tournament, winning it eight times.

They will hope to clinch their fourth title at the 2022 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.