How Policeman Threatened To Kill Me Over His Daughter's Ordeal— Comedian

He said the member of the defunct Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad that gave him seven days to pray had contacted him again.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 30, 2021

The up-and-coming comedian, Gracioux Talker, who recently disclosed that a policeman threatened to kill has said the cop was hunting him for a crime he did not commit. 

 

He said the member of the defunct Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad that gave him seven days to pray had contacted him again. 

He revealed that the security operative told him that some scammers defrauded his daughter and he was chosen to bear their punishment. 

 

Talker narrated his ordeal to SaharaReporters on Monday, describing the period as the most devastating time of his life. 

See Also #EndSARS Policeman Threatened To Kill Me, Gave Me 7 Days To Pray —Comedian 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

According to him, he has always been indoors since the policeman threatened to kill him. 

 

"The man recontacted me when I told him that I reported him at the barracks. 

 

"He eventually told me it was a threat, that some scammers scammed his daughter, so he was looking for the scammers.

 

"I asked him what was my business if his daughter got scammed and what does the scamming have to do with me? 

 

"He told me he owes me no explanation and that if I'm not feeling secure, I should go ahead and sue him," Talker told SaharaReporters. 

When advised to contact human rights organisations and report the matter at the Police Complaints Commission, Talker said he was afraid to be seen in public as the policeman might be out to gun him down. 

 

"To be frank, I've never been myself ever since this guy gave me that threat, because his reasons were not genuine to me. I am always afraid of going out because I still don't feel secure despite his explanations.

 

"Please if there's anyway you can help me please do, I'll appreciate it." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen, Burn Operational Vehicles In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Women Over Killing Of Lady Found Dead Along Enugu Road
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Carpenter For Accusing Fani-Kayode Of Rights Abuse
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Police How Police Ruined My Career, Turned Me To Okada Rider — Ex-Nigerian Professional Weightlifter
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Arrests Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins For Granting Media Interview
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Visit United Kingdom For Medical Check-up
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion As Osinbajo Reduces Tinubu's Age To 64
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Group Unveils Security Force For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Over 20 Dead After Eating ‘Fried Meat’ Served By Yahoo Boy At A Bar In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen, Burn Operational Vehicles In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity You're A Serial Liar, One Billion CANs Can't Kill The Light Of Islam —Nigeria's Islamic Council Attacks Christian Association
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba And Fulani Are One, Tinubu Says, Nigerians React
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Calls Tinubu, Others Unrepentant Liars For Celebrating His Alleged Wrong Age
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Deeper Life Saga: Don-Davis Attempted Suicide Amid Assault Trial, Says Mother
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Why My Wife Was Missing At My Colloquium In Kano –Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption After SaharaReporters' Revealing Report, Fayemi Says He Was Offered $80million Bribe By Paris Club Contractors Seeking $418million Judgment Debts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad