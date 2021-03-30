I'm Not A Negotiator For Bandits, Sheikh Gumi Says

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he is not a negotiator for bandits.

Gumi said this when he received Shehu Sani, the Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Sani had visited Gumi over the abduction of 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, and eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Earlier today in Kaduna,I visited the home of Sheikh Dr Ahmad Gumi where I appealed to him to help to secure the release of the 39 Afaka Students and members of the RCCG and their Pastor who are still in the hands of Bandits. pic.twitter.com/froWQkO9X0 — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 29, 2021

He, however, said arrangements were ongoing to secure the release of the students who have spent three weeks in captivity, DailyTrust reports.

"As for the college students, we have done all we can do. I had a meeting with the parents of the kidnapped students sequel to their meeting with the government.

"I showed them what the problem is, and they went to visit the government. I am not a negotiator for bandits. We always ensured that government officials were present in our previous discussions with bandits in the forests before the Federal Government's shoot at sight order.

"But, as for the college students, we are making arrangements for them through a contact to see how this problem can be solved."

Last week, Gumi had told Daily Trust that the shoot-at-sight order was hindering the captives' rescue.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered security operatives to gun down those carrying arms illegally in the forest. The Kaduna students' abductors had made a demand of N500 million, but the Kaduna government has vowed not to negotiate with kidnappers.