I'm Not A Negotiator For Bandits, Sheikh Gumi Says

He, however, said arrangements were ongoing to secure the release of the students who have spent three weeks in captivity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2021

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he is not a negotiator for bandits.

Gumi said this when he received Shehu Sani, the Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Sani had visited Gumi over the abduction of 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, and eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

He, however, said arrangements were ongoing to secure the release of the students who have spent three weeks in captivity, DailyTrust reports.

"As for the college students, we have done all we can do. I had a meeting with the parents of the kidnapped students sequel to their meeting with the government.

"I showed them what the problem is, and they went to visit the government. I am not a negotiator for bandits. We always ensured that government officials were present in our previous discussions with bandits in the forests before the Federal Government's shoot at sight order.

"But, as for the college students, we are making arrangements for them through a contact to see how this problem can be solved."

Last week, Gumi had told Daily Trust that the shoot-at-sight order was hindering the captives' rescue.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered security operatives to gun down those carrying arms illegally in the forest. The Kaduna students' abductors had made a demand of N500 million, but the Kaduna government has vowed not to negotiate with kidnappers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Visit United Kingdom For Medical Check-up
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Why My Wife Was Missing At My Colloquium In Kano –Tinubu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba And Fulani Are One, Tinubu Says, Nigerians React
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Why We Will Never Support Agitations For Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity How I Warned Of Moves To Assassinate Governor Ortom And Another Governor — Borno Cleric
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Vacate South-East Within 48 Hours or be treated like ‘Bush Animals’— Ohanaeze Youths Warn Fulani With AK-47s
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Over 20 Dead After Eating ‘Fried Meat’ Served By Yahoo Boy At A Bar In Ogun
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Visit United Kingdom For Medical Check-up
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Why My Wife Was Missing At My Colloquium In Kano –Tinubu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Constituency Project: Nigerian Senator 'Spends' N50million To Fence Police Station
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians React As Tinubu Hails Kano Governor, Ganduje For 'Fighting' Corruption
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Arrests Man With N2 Billion Illicit Drugs At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba And Fulani Are One, Tinubu Says, Nigerians React
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Why We Will Never Support Agitations For Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity How I Warned Of Moves To Assassinate Governor Ortom And Another Governor — Borno Cleric
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International "George Floyd Died From Drug Overdose"—Defence In Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial Tells Jury
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad