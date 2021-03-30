Man Jailed 20 Days For Aiding Nigerian To Acquire Ghanaian Passport

Joseph Awuah would also pay a fine of GHC2, 400.00 in default and serve 30 days imprisonment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2021

The Kaneshie District Court in Ghana has sentenced a 28-year-old mason to 20 days imprisonment for aiding a Nigerian to acquire a Ghanaian passport.

Joseph Awuah would also pay a fine of GHC2, 400.00 in default and serve 30 days imprisonment.

Awuah was charged with abetting of crime to wit attempting to obtain Ghanaian passport through false declaration.

Awuah pleaded guilty before the court presided over by Ms Rosemond Egyiri, which convicted him on his plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Chief Superintendent of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Mr Adolf Asenso-Aboagye, said Awuah was arrested by the GIS Takoradi Command for aiding one Wisdom Eugene Iyamu, a Nigerian, to attempt to procure a Ghanaian passport.

According to Chief Supt Asenso-Aboagye, investigations revealed that Joseph met Wisdom and one Kelly at Arvo Hotel in Takoradi and the said Kelly enquired from Joseph if he could assist Wisdom to acquire a Ghanaian passport.

The prosecutor said Kelly then gave Joseph GHC550.00 to start the processing of the passport, Ghanaweb.com reports.

He said Joseph bought a passport form and booked an appointment in the name of Anthony Kwarteng for Wisdom.

He said Wisdom, Kelly and Joseph proceeded to the Passport Application Centre in Accra, where the GIS officials arrested Wisdom.

The prosecutor added that Joseph and Kelly absconded. He said Joseph was put under surveillance and was picked up at a cyber café at Takoradi while processing other applicants' forms.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive Ghanaian Oil Tycoon Kevin Okyere Bought A £4.5m London Mansion In 2014 Tied To Diezani’s Looting
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana’s Opposition NPP Calls For Review Of Italian Oil Deal
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Candidate Profile: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Mystery Group Locks Nigerian Shops In Ghana With Padlocks
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Ghana Signs High-Speed Railway Construction Concession Agreement
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Ghana Fear Of Coronavirus Killing People, Says Ghanaian Cleric, Duncan Williams
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Over 20 Dead After Eating ‘Fried Meat’ Served By Yahoo Boy At A Bar In Ogun
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Visit United Kingdom For Medical Check-up
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Why My Wife Was Missing At My Colloquium In Kano –Tinubu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Constituency Project: Nigerian Senator 'Spends' N50million To Fence Police Station
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians React As Tinubu Hails Kano Governor, Ganduje For 'Fighting' Corruption
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Arrests Man With N2 Billion Illicit Drugs At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba And Fulani Are One, Tinubu Says, Nigerians React
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Will Never Support Agitations For Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How I Warned Of Moves To Assassinate Governor Ortom And Another Governor — Borno Cleric
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International "George Floyd Died From Drug Overdose"—Defence In Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial Tells Jury
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad