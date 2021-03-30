Nigerian, Five Indians Held With Drugs In Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted several raids in Mumbai and arrested six people, including a Nigerian national, Kenneth Ezi.

The NCB seized 165 grams of mephedrone, 20 blots of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) and 8 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets from them, Hindustantimes reports.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A team of NCB officials also raided a spot in Mahim on Sunday and nabbed a man and a woman. After searching them, the team found 105 grams (commercial quantity) of mephedrone from their possession, said zonal director Sameer Wankhede of NCB.

"It has been observed during our drives that teenage girls are being used as peddlers for drug trafficking," said Wankhede.

Another raid was conducted at Dhokali in Thane (West), where a person was nabbed with MDMA tablets and 20 blots (0.5 gram) of LSD. After questioning the three accused from Mahim and Thane, an NCB team raided a flat in Andheri (West) and recovered 57 grams (commercial quantity) of mephedrone from a man and a woman.

"The fourth raid was conducted early on Monday at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. The team identified the drug peddler through reliable sources. But when the team went to arrest him, he tried to flee to the forest. The officers chased arrested Kenneth Ezi, a Nigerian national. NCB allegedly recovered 200 grams of mephedrone from him," said Wankhede.