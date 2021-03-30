Police Confirm Gunmen Abducted Farmer, Couple In Ibadan

The police public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters said investigation had commenced into the circumstances surrounding the kidnap.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2021

A farmer and a couple were on Monday abducted by unknown gunmen in different locations in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. 

The police public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters said investigation had commenced into the circumstances surrounding the kidnap.

“A couple was abducted at Alabameji village, Sanyo area yesterday 29/03/2021 at about 2:20 pm on their farmland.

“The DPO (Divisional Police Officer) and his team immediately raced to the scene for on-the-spot assessment. "Investigations have commenced and the police are on the trail of the hoodlums to arrest them and equally secure the release of the abductees.”

SaharaReporters learnt that the couple were abducted on their farm located at Alabameji village, Sanyo area while the farmer was kidnapped at the Soka area of Ibadan.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Arrest Two Women Over Killing Of Lady Found Dead Along Enugu Road
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen, Burn Operational Vehicles In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Carpenter For Accusing Fani-Kayode Of Rights Abuse
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police How Police Ruined My Career, Turned Me To Okada Rider — Ex-Nigerian Professional Weightlifter
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Policeman Threatened To Kill Me Over His Daughter's Ordeal— Comedian
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension At Abuja Court As Police Refuse To Bring Sowore, Others For Ruling on Bail Application
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Confusion As Osinbajo Reduces Tinubu's Age To 64
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Group Unveils Security Force For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Over 20 Dead After Eating ‘Fried Meat’ Served By Yahoo Boy At A Bar In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Bauchi Community Torture, Burn Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Sports How Nigeria Beat Lesotho In Nations Cup Qualifiers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Begged Niger Republic To Allow Nigeria Construct Free Railway For Them— Transportation Minister, Amaechi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity You're A Serial Liar, One Billion CANs Can't Kill The Light Of Islam —Nigeria's Islamic Council Attacks Christian Association
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption After SaharaReporters' Revealing Report, Fayemi Says He Was Offered $80million Bribe By Paris Club Contractors Seeking $418million Judgment Debts
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Visit United Kingdom For Medical Check-up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Women Over Killing Of Lady Found Dead Along Enugu Road
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen, Burn Operational Vehicles In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad