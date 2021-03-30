Police Confirm Gunmen Abducted Farmer, Couple In Ibadan

A farmer and a couple were on Monday abducted by unknown gunmen in different locations in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The police public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters said investigation had commenced into the circumstances surrounding the kidnap.

“A couple was abducted at Alabameji village, Sanyo area yesterday 29/03/2021 at about 2:20 pm on their farmland.

“The DPO (Divisional Police Officer) and his team immediately raced to the scene for on-the-spot assessment. "Investigations have commenced and the police are on the trail of the hoodlums to arrest them and equally secure the release of the abductees.”

SaharaReporters learnt that the couple were abducted on their farm located at Alabameji village, Sanyo area while the farmer was kidnapped at the Soka area of Ibadan.

