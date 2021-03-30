Rivers Governor, Wike Sacks Commissioner For Environment

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 30, 2021

Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Igbiks Tamuno has been sacked by Governor Nyesom Wike. 

 

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant on  (Media) to Governor Wike announced the removal of the former commissioner. 

Rivers Governor Wike

He said: “The governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government documents and property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment.”

 

No reason was given for this latest sacking as the governor is fond of sacking his aides at the slightest provocation.

