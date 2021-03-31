Bandits Kill Eight Persons, Injure Four Others In Kaduna

At least eight people have been killed and four others injured by bandits in separate attacks in Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, confirmed the attacks in a statement on Wednesday.





He said armed bandits shot at the vehicle at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun Local Government Area, which forced the vehicle to somersault, leading to the death of six persons.

He added that four others injured were left injured.

Those who lost their lives in the crash are listed as Aisha Bello, Uwaliya Alhaji Shehu, Ramatu Sani, Muhammad Shehu, Aminu Ibrahim, and Ibrahim Abdu.

The commissioner identified the injured victims as Zainab Alhaji Usman, Surayya Bello, Khalifa Sani, and Ushe Sani.

In another attack on Iburu in Kajuru LGA, a resident identified as Amos Yari was said to have been killed.

The gunmen also reportedly invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district in the Giwa LGA, and “shot dead one Alhaji Sule, a businessman in the area, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him”.