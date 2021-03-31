Bandits Kill Eight Persons, Injure Four Others In Kaduna

He said armed bandits shot at the vehicle at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun Local Government Area, which forced the vehicle to somersault, leading to the death of six persons.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 31, 2021

At least eight people have been killed and four others injured by bandits in separate attacks in Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, confirmed the attacks in a statement on Wednesday.



He said armed bandits shot at the vehicle at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun Local Government Area, which forced the vehicle to somersault, leading to the death of six persons. 

He added that four others injured were left injured.

Those who lost their lives in the crash are listed as Aisha Bello, Uwaliya Alhaji Shehu, Ramatu Sani, Muhammad Shehu, Aminu Ibrahim, and Ibrahim Abdu.

The commissioner identified the injured victims as Zainab Alhaji Usman, Surayya Bello, Khalifa Sani, and Ushe Sani.

In another attack on Iburu in Kajuru LGA, a resident identified as Amos Yari was said to have been killed.

The gunmen also reportedly invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district in the Giwa LGA, and “shot dead one Alhaji Sule, a businessman in the area, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram How Nigerians In UAE Are Financing Boko Haram Terrorists – Presidency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Sheikh Gumi: Why Fulani Bandits Are Now Helping Military Kill Islamist Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: How Families Of Abducted Julius Berger Workers Freed Loved Ones After N600million Ransom Demand
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Delta Robbery: Armed Robbers Cart Away Millions Of Naira, Kill One, Drive DPO, Policemen Away
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bloodbath Continues In Ebonyi As Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 Villagers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Former CBN Governor, Soludo In Anambra, Kill Three Policemen
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News UK Police Launch Desperate Search For Missing Nigerian Student
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption 13 Nigerian Security Chiefs, Others Stole Over N152billion, Stash Loot In UAE – HEDA
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Nigerians In UAE Are Financing Boko Haram Terrorists – Presidency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Fines Nigerian Pastor Oyakhilome’s TV Station N66million For Airing Conspiracy Theories On COVID-19
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Why We Recruited 42 Candidates From South-East, 58 From North-Central – Army
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Sheikh Gumi: Why Fulani Bandits Are Now Helping Military Kill Islamist Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Despite Protecting Fulani Herdsmen In Ebonyi, They Still Killed My People – Governor Umahi Laments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Medical Trip: No Need For Buhari To Transmit Power To Osinbajo–Garba Shehu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Supreme Court Ruling, Lawan Refuses To Swear In Cross River Senator-elect
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics You Left EU Through Brexit, Stop Supporting One Nigeria— Nnamdi Kanu Tells British Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad