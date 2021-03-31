BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Former CBN Governor, Soludo In Anambra, Kill Three Policemen

“A couple of minutes ago, unknown gunmen disrupted the interactive session between Isuofia youth and Prof Chukwuma Soludo. In the process, three policemen were killed and one kidnapped, their rifles were also carted away. There is a serious stampede in the town centre right now,” a resident told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2021

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday attacked a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Chukwuma Soludo in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state, killing at least three policemen attached to him.

SaharaReporters gathered that Soludo, a governorship aspirant, was in the community for an interaction session.

“A couple of minutes ago, unknown gunmen disrupted the interactive session between Isuofia youth and Prof Chukwuma Soludo. In the process, three policemen were killed and one kidnapped, their rifles were also carted away. There is a serious stampede in the town centre right now,” a resident told SaharaReporters.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 6 for the governorship election in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Sheikh Gumi: Why Fulani Bandits Are Now Helping Military Kill Islamist Terrorists
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics You Left EU Through Brexit, Stop Supporting One Nigeria— Nnamdi Kanu Tells British Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Nigerians In UAE Are Financing Boko Haram Terrorists – Presidency
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Medical Trip: No Need For Buhari To Transmit Power To Osinbajo–Garba Shehu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: Police Confirm Three Officers Dead, Four Missing In Akwa Ibom Attack
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-US President, Donald Trump Launches New Website After Social Media Bans
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Fines Nigerian Pastor Oyakhilome’s TV Station N66million For Airing Conspiracy Theories On COVID-19
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News UK Police Launch Desperate Search For Missing Nigerian Student
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption 13 Nigerian Security Chiefs, Others Stole Over N152billion, Stash Loot In UAE – HEDA
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Sheikh Gumi: Why Fulani Bandits Are Now Helping Military Kill Islamist Terrorists
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics You Left EU Through Brexit, Stop Supporting One Nigeria— Nnamdi Kanu Tells British Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Nigerians In UAE Are Financing Boko Haram Terrorists – Presidency
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Medical Trip: No Need For Buhari To Transmit Power To Osinbajo–Garba Shehu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Why We Recruited 42 Candidates From South-East, 58 From North-Central – Army
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: Police Confirm Three Officers Dead, Four Missing In Akwa Ibom Attack
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-US President, Donald Trump Launches New Website After Social Media Bans
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad