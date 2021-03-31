Medical Trip: No Need For Buhari To Transmit Power To Osinbajo–Garba Shehu

He explained that President Buhari had not contravened the laws of the land by not transmitting power to Professor Osinbajo while away from the country for several days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2021

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari began his yearly medical trip to London even before he came into office as Nigeria's President in 2015.

Shehu said this on Tuesday while addressing reporters at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport's departure wing, Abuja, just after his principal departed the country for London for a medical check-up.

He said, "The President is looking at the window of opportunity that has opened with the Easter Holiday. It's a much relaxed period for everyone –Good Friday, Easter Monday, National Holidays. Then, he will use that period for his regular medical check-up.

"This is something he had done for so many years even before he came to office. Every year, he had appointments with his doctors, and he went there to do it. The only anomaly this time around is that COVID prevented this kind of thing from holding in 2020. So, he has lost some time. The last time he was there was one and half years back."

The President is expected to see a doctor during his stay in the UK and he is due to be back in the country in the second week of April. Buhari is embarking on the medical trip at a time when members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors have declared their intention to commence a strike on April 1.

Garba also stated that it is unnecessary for President Muhammadu Buhari to transmit power to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. He said this when he featured as a guest on Channels Television's Politics Today.

He explained that President Buhari had not contravened the laws of the land by not transmitting power to Professor Osinbajo while away from the country for several days.

"He (Buhari) will continue from wherever he is," Shehu said when asked if the President had transferred duties to the vice president.

He added, "The law requires that if the President is going to be absent in the country for 21 days and more, then that transmission is warranted. In this particular instance, it is not warranted."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Verbal Accident: I Want 50,000 Not 50 Million Youths Drafted Into Nigerian Army — Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Begged Niger Republic To Allow Nigeria Construct Free Railway For Them— Transportation Minister, Amaechi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-US President, Donald Trump Launches New Website After Social Media Bans
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Politics Confusion As Osinbajo Reduces Tinubu's Age To 64
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike Sacks Commissioner For Environment
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Group Unveils Security Force For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Delta Robbery: Armed Robbers Cart Away Millions Of Naira, Kill One, Drive DPO, Policemen Away
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Alleged Islamisation Of Judiciary: Your Criticisms Laughable — CAN Replies Islamic Council
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Bauchi Community Torture, Burn Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Sports How Nigeria Beat Lesotho In Nations Cup Qualifiers
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bloodbath Continues In Ebonyi As Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 Villagers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Despite Video Evidence, Code Of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Umar Denies Assaulting Security Guard, Blames 'Biafran Miscreants'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man, Iyamu Arrested For Acquiring Ghanaian Passport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ogun Hotel Refutes Claims People Died At Facility After Eating Fried Meat Served By 'Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Two Catholic Bishops Sanctioned Over Sexual Abuse
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Group Petitions Indian Police, Says Many Nigerians On Student, Tourist Visas Are Criminals
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad