Nigeria Recorded 482 Human Rights Abuses Of Lesbians, Gays In 2020 – US

The US added that worse is the case in 12 northern states that adopted Sharia law where, adults convicted of engaging in same sex sexual conduct “may be subject to execution by stoning.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2021

The United States has said that the Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community in Nigeria recorded increased harassments in 2020 with 482 cases of abuses and violence.

The US added that worse is the case in 12 northern states that adopted Sharia law where, adults convicted of engaging in same sex sexual conduct “may be subject to execution by stoning.”

The United States stated these in its human rights report on Nigeria, obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

The 47-page report is titled, Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2020 United States Department of State from the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

It is otherwise referred to as the Nigeria 2020 Human Rights Report.

The report said, “A 2014 law effectively renders illegal all forms of activity supporting or promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) rights. According to the law, anyone convicted of entering into a same-sex marriage or civil union may be sentenced to up to 14 years’ imprisonment. The law also criminalises the public show of same-sex amorous affection.

“A 2016 Human Rights Watch report asserted police and members of the public used the law to legitimise human rights abuses against LGBTI persons, such as torture, sexual violence, arbitrary detention, extortion, and violations of due process rights.

“During the year (2020), LGBTI persons reported increased harassment, threats, discrimination, and incidents of violence against them based on their real or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity according to The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs). TIERs documented 482 human rights abuses based on real or perceived sexual orientation, gender expression, and sex characteristics between December 2019 and November.

“Of these cases, more than 20 percent involved state actors. Invasion of privacy, arbitrary arrest, and unlawful detention were the most common abuses perpetrated by law enforcement and other state actors. Blackmail, extortion, assault, and battery were the most common types of abuses perpetrated by nonstate actors.

“In the 12 northern states that adopted Sharia, adults convicted of engaging in same-sex sexual conduct may be subject to execution by stoning. Sharia courts did not impose such sentences during the year. In previous years, individuals convicted of same-sex sexual conduct were sentenced to lashing.”  

The US report recalled that on October 27, 2020, a Federal High Court in Lagos struck out the charges against 47 men charged in 2018 with public displays of same-sex amorous affection for their attendance at a hotel party where police stated homosexual conduct took place.

“The presiding judge struck out the charges due to a 'lack of diligent prosecution' after the prosecuting counsel repeatedly failed to present witnesses or evidence for court proceedings among other concerns,” the report noted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Fails To Talk About Lekki Killings, Says Nigerians Took Scrapping Of SARS As Weakness By His Administration
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Christianity Sex Scandal: Pastor Adeboye Fails To Honour Invitation To Speak At Apostle Suleman’s Church Programme
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Seyi, Son Of Ex-Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, Jet Out To London With Family As Angry Nigerians Destroy Father’s Known Investments
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Adamawa IDPs Accuse First City Monument Bank Of Shortchanging Them
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Agba Jalingo, Adeyeye, Others Arrested By Police In Lagos During Peaceful Protest
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News UK Police Launch Desperate Search For Missing Nigerian Student
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption 13 Nigerian Security Chiefs, Others Stole Over N152billion, Stash Loot In UAE – HEDA
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Nigerians In UAE Are Financing Boko Haram Terrorists – Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Fines Nigerian Pastor Oyakhilome’s TV Station N66million For Airing Conspiracy Theories On COVID-19
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Why We Recruited 42 Candidates From South-East, 58 From North-Central – Army
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Sheikh Gumi: Why Fulani Bandits Are Now Helping Military Kill Islamist Terrorists
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Despite Protecting Fulani Herdsmen In Ebonyi, They Still Killed My People – Governor Umahi Laments
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Medical Trip: No Need For Buhari To Transmit Power To Osinbajo–Garba Shehu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Supreme Court Ruling, Lawan Refuses To Swear In Cross River Senator-elect
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics You Left EU Through Brexit, Stop Supporting One Nigeria— Nnamdi Kanu Tells British Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad