Nigerian Man, Iyamu Arrested For Acquiring Ghanaian Passport

The prosecution said investigations at the GIS headquarters revealed that the convict was a Nigerian whose real name is Eugene Wisdom Iyamu and not Anthony Kwarteng, as he claimed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2021

The Kaneshie District Court has ordered the repatriation of a 28-year-old Nigerian for illegally obtaining a Ghanaian passport and birth certificate after paying various court fines.

Iyamu, aka Anthony Kwarteng, had secured a Ghanaian passport in Spain through a friend but the passport got missing when he visited Nigeria.

In his bid to secure a new Ghanaian Passport in Accra, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officials arrested him when he appeared to go through processes at the Passport Application Centre (PAC) at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.

Iyamu pleaded guilty to illegal entry, attempting to obtain a Ghanaian passport and possession and use of a Ghanaian birth certificate.

The court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye convicted him on all three charges. On the charge of illegal entry, the court ordered Iyamu to pay a fine of ¢840 in default and serve two weeks imprisonment.

The court ordered him to pay ¢960 in default and serve two weeks imprisonment on the charge of attempting to obtain a Ghanaian passport. For possession and use of a false certificate to wit Ghanaian Birth Certificate, the court further ordered Iyamu to pay a GHC840.00 or, in default, serve two weeks imprisonment. The sentences, however, will run concurrently.  

Narrating the facts of the case in Court, Chief Superintendent of GIS, Mr Adolf Asenso-Aboagye, said Iyamu submitted a Ghanaian passport application with a Ghana's birth certificate and a Ghanaian passport number GT2038555, which he claimed was missing.

Chief Supt. Asenso Aboagye said the convict also added a police report to the documents. Asenso-Aboagye said officials at the PAC doubted his nationality and referred the matter to the GIS for further investigations.

According to the prosecution, Iyamu was born at Agbor in the Delta State and came to Ghana through an unapproved route at Ghana's Eastern Border (Aflao).

The prosecution said Iyamu, in his statement, said he obtained Ghana's passport and birth certificate while he was in Spain through a friend.

He said Iyamu had said that he managed to return to Nigeria on holidays, but his Ghanaian passport got missing, so he decided to procure a new Ghanaian passport.

The prosecution said Iyamu was then introduced to one Joe in Takoradi who charged him ¢2,000 for a Ghanaian passport, JoyFm of Ghana reports.

