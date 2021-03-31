Two Catholic Bishops Sanctioned Over Sexual Abuse

They were banned from participating in any public religious celebrations or lay gatherings.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2021

The Vatican has punished two Polish bishops for negligence in combating sex abuse against minors within their dioceses, twin statements from the papal nuncio said on Monday.

Following investigations, Slawoj Leszek Glodz, Archbishop emeritus of the Gdansk Archdiocese, and Edward Janiak, former Bishop of Kalisz, have been ordered to live outside of their dioceses.

catholic news agency

They were banned from participating in any public religious celebrations or lay gatherings.

Both will also need to pay an adequate amount to the St Joseph's foundation that supports sex abuse victims, the statements read.

The problem of sex abuse within the Polish Catholic church, including against minors, returned to the spotlight in recent years, following a series of TV documentaries and media reports on abuse and cover-up attempts.

Both punished bishops featured in such reports.

 Glodz was also criticised for the alleged bullying of his subordinates during his tenure as archbishop and a glaringly lavish lifestyle.

According to information provided by the Polish Church, sexual abuse complaints were filed against 382 priests in Poland between 1990 and 2018, involving around 625 victims.

In the summer of 2019, Poland appointed a special state committee for investigating the abuse of minors aged 15 and younger.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Alleged Islamisation Of Judiciary: Your Criticisms Laughable — CAN Replies Islamic Council
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity You're A Serial Liar, One Billion CANs Can't Kill The Light Of Islam —Nigeria's Islamic Council Attacks Christian Association
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Condemns Nigerian Christians Taking COVID-19 Vaccines
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Climate Change Responsible For Herders-Farmers’ Clashes – Sultan, CAN
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Christianity Nigerians Are Crying Everyday, Need Someone To Liberate Them, CAN Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Eight More Women, Including Sisters Accuse Prophet Bushiri Of Rape
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Delta Robbery: Armed Robbers Cart Away Millions Of Naira, Kill One, Drive DPO, Policemen Away
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Medical Trip: No Need For Buhari To Transmit Power To Osinbajo–Garba Shehu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Alleged Islamisation Of Judiciary: Your Criticisms Laughable — CAN Replies Islamic Council
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Bauchi Community Torture, Burn Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Sports How Nigeria Beat Lesotho In Nations Cup Qualifiers
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bloodbath Continues In Ebonyi As Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 Villagers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Despite Video Evidence, Code Of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Umar Denies Assaulting Security Guard, Blames 'Biafran Miscreants'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man, Iyamu Arrested For Acquiring Ghanaian Passport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ogun Hotel Refutes Claims People Died At Facility After Eating Fried Meat Served By 'Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Group Petitions Indian Police, Says Many Nigerians On Student, Tourist Visas Are Criminals
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad