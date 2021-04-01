BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors Commence Strike Two Days After President Buhari Left For Medical Checkup In UK

The strike commenced two days after President Muhammadu Buhari left the country for the UK for a medical checkup.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2021

Members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors on Thursday commenced a nationwide strike despite last-minute efforts by the Nigerian government to stop it.

The resident doctors, in a Twitter message, said the industrial action was not intended to hurt the public.

File Photo

The association said on its Twitter handle, @nard_nigeria, on Thursday morning: “Nigerians must understand that we love them and the strike is not intended to hurt them but to challenge the Nigerian government @MBuhari @Fmohnigeria @LabourMinNG whose responsibilities amongst others is to care for her citizens and labour force to do the needful.”

The NARD President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, also said the strike commenced by 8am Thursday.

The strike commenced two days after President Muhammadu Buhari left the country for the UK for a medical checkup.

A statement by the Presidency on Tuesday said the President “is due back in the country during the second week of April 2021.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH UK Fines Nigerian Pastor Oyakhilome’s TV Station N66million For Airing Conspiracy Theories On COVID-19
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Won't Go Abroad For Medical Checkup Unlike Some People— Wike
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Timeline Of Buhari’s 190 Days On Medical Leave In UK Since 2015
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why My Family, Church Members Should Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine – Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Would Rather Die Than Take COVID-19 Vaccine—Nigerian Pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 114 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal How Power-Drunk CCT Chairman, Umar Slapped Me Several Times, Tore My Uniform – Abuja Security Guard
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics My Boss, Umar Instructed Me To Describe Those Who Allegedly Assaulted Him As “Biafran Boys” — CCT Spokesperson
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Islam Last Moments Of Bauchi Man Burnt To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad – Residents
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Charles Soludo Is Safe, Anambra Police Confirm
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME US Court Jails Nigerian Man 34 Years For Defrauding Senior Citizens, Charities Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Niger Community, Kill Six Security Personnel, Burn Operational Vehicles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Former Minister’s Residence In Plateau, Shoot Two Security Personnel
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Nigerian Politicians Who Narrowly Escaped Assassination In Past 6 Months
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Why I Don’t Heavily Criticise Boko Haram – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Food Importation Ban: Protest In Ibadan Biggest Food Market As Customs Raid Rice Stores Overnight
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad