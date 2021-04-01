BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors Commence Strike Two Days After President Buhari Left For Medical Checkup In UK

Members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors on Thursday commenced a nationwide strike despite last-minute efforts by the Nigerian government to stop it.

The resident doctors, in a Twitter message, said the industrial action was not intended to hurt the public.

The association said on its Twitter handle, @nard_nigeria, on Thursday morning: “Nigerians must understand that we love them and the strike is not intended to hurt them but to challenge the Nigerian government @MBuhari @Fmohnigeria @LabourMinNG whose responsibilities amongst others is to care for her citizens and labour force to do the needful.”

The NARD President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, also said the strike commenced by 8am Thursday.

The strike commenced two days after President Muhammadu Buhari left the country for the UK for a medical checkup.

A statement by the Presidency on Tuesday said the President “is due back in the country during the second week of April 2021.”