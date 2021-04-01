India Deports Nigerian Woman For Illegal Stay

A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian woman has been deported from India for illegal stay, the Delhi Police revealed on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a post on the Twitter handle of the DCP, Dwarka Police.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Santosh Kumr Meena, the Nigerian national was picked up by the staff of PS Mohan Garden after she was found living in the country without valid visa and passport.

The tweet read, “#Action Against Illegally Staying Foreigners. One #Nigerian National Woman was #Deported by the staff of PS Mohan Garden who was found living without Having Valid Visa & Passport.”

Many Nigerians have been pushed out of the country by desperation for greener pasture abroad because of the failure of leadership at home and lack of opportunities for teeming youths.