India Deports Nigerian Woman For Illegal Stay

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Santosh Kumr Meena, the Nigerian national was picked up by the staff of PS Mohan Garden after she was found living in the country without valid visa and passport.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2021

A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian woman has been deported from India for illegal stay, the Delhi Police revealed on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a post on the Twitter handle of the DCP, Dwarka Police.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Santosh Kumr Meena, the Nigerian national was picked up by the staff of PS Mohan Garden after she was found living in the country without valid visa and passport. 

The tweet read, “#Action Against Illegally Staying Foreigners. One #Nigerian National Woman was #Deported by the staff of PS Mohan Garden who was found living without Having Valid Visa & Passport.”

Many Nigerians have been pushed out of the country by desperation for greener pasture abroad because of the failure of leadership at home and lack of opportunities for teeming youths. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigerian Railway Workers Sell ‘Black Market’ Tickets, Defraud Travellers At Abuja, Kaduna Train Stations
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion On Warri Road to the Gbaramatu Kingdom, Part 4 By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Ghana Road Accidents Claim 944 Lives Between June and July - Ghana Gov't
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Med-View Airline Blames British Authorities For Delayed Arrival Of Passengers’ Luggage
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business AVIATION ROUNDUP: Ethiopian Airlines Wins Cargo Award, Helicopters Get Green Light
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Med-View Clarifies EU Operational Restriction
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International Black Lives Matter: Ex-Police Officer, Chauvin's Body Camera Captures His Remarks After Kneeling On George Floyd
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics My Boss, Umar Instructed Me To Describe Those Who Allegedly Assaulted Him As “Biafran Boys” — CCT Spokesperson
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal How Power-Drunk CCT Chairman, Umar Slapped Me Several Times, Tore My Uniform – Abuja Security Guard
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Appeal Court Grants Genesis Prophet, Ogundipe Bail After Claims Of Treating Diabetes, Hypertension, Peptic Ulcer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How $10million Armoured Helicopters Bought By Rivers State Were Diverted To Fight Boko Haram —Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News ‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Lawyer Assaults Wife, Knocks Out Her Teeth
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why My Family, Church Members Should Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine – Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Panel: Family Fight Over Who Should Be Paid Compensation For 19-year-old Son Killed By Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Missing Fighter Jet: Nigerian Air Chief Visits Borno To Coordinate Search
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad