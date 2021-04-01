Last Moments Of Bauchi Man Burnt To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad – Residents

Some of the residents said the killer mob dragged Talle Mia Ruwa out of a police post in the community where he was initially kept, before killing him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2021

Residents of Sade Community in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State have recounted the last moments of Talle Mai Ruwa, a middle-aged man who was tortured to death for alleged blasphemy.

He was also burnt for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

They were said to have overpowered the police personnel and dragged the middle-aged man to the community square where they killed him.

SaharaReporters exclusively on Tuesday reported that irate youths backed by leaders in Sade community in the Darazo LGA burnt Talle Mai Ruwa for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad. 

He was said to have been dragged away by the youths in the presence of his mother.

The witnesses stated further that the youths contributed money to buy petrol to set Mai Ruwa ablaze. 

Speaking with Daily Post, a resident stated that the deceased, who was taken to police post in the village on Monday after his alleged blasphemous act, was forcibly taken away from the outpost by a mob on Tuesday and lynched in broad daylight.

“He was mentally deranged. He was said to have blasphemed against Prophet Mohammad on Monday when a girl came to fetch water from his borehole without his consent. He was angry and kicked her bucket away.

“The girl begged him in the name of God and the Prophet to allow her to fetch the water but he got so angry and was said to have insulted her parents and the Prophet. This got the villagers angry too, leading to tension in the village,” he narrated.  

“The tension in the village on Monday made the village head to take him to the police outpost station in the village where he spent the night. By the next morning, the issue spread everywhere and everyone in the village was provoked. Later, a group of angry youths stormed the police outpost, subdued the police officers around and grabbed Talle. He was beaten to death and his dead body was burnt,” another resident narrated.

Meanwhile, more than 24 hours after the incident, the police have yet to make any arrest in the community over the incident and the police command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, has yet to react to the incident.

SaharaReporters, New York

