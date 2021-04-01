Policewoman Kidnapped By Gunmen Regains Freedom After Two Weeks

A police constable, Esther Njoku, kidnapped by gunmen a fortnight ago has been released.

The officer was abducted after gunmen attacked the Isiala Mbano divisional police headquarters in Imo State two weeks ago.

File Photo

It was gathered that the officer was freed on Tuesday after police authorities raised concerns about her whereabouts.

A police source, who spoke with Punch, said the female cop was dumped in front of the divisional police headquarters where she was kidnapped.

According to the source, the gunmen who carried the cop in a vehicle drove off after dropping her.

The source said. “The constable, Esther Njoku, who was abducted after Isiala Mbano divisional police headquarters was attacked has been freed. She was freed on Tuesday night. It is very likely that those who brought her were her kidnappers.

“She was dropped in front of the station. They instilled fear in the young cop’s mind. They told her to be very careful. We are happy that she came back alive. The Command was very concerned about her safety and we are very pleased that she has been freed.”

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the release of the cop when contacted.

According to him, the manhunt for those who attacked the police formation and kidnapped the female cop continues.