We Won’t Spare Killer Herdsmen Who Murdered Innocent Lives In Ebonyi, Enugu – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra has alleged that the Nigerian Army is shielding murderous Fulani herders killing innocent Nigerians in the South-East region.

The separatist group asked why the military and other security agents have not arrested or hunted down the criminals that murdered people in Enugu and Ebonyi states, saying they were quick to deploy men and equipment to look for Eastern Security Network operatives in Orlu, Imo State a few weeks ago.

Emma Powerful, the IPOB media and publicity secretary, said this in a press release made available to SaharaReporters on Thursday.

The IPOB spokesperson was reacting to separate attacks that occurred in Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Anambra states recently where unidentified gunmen killed people and burnt houses.

“It is now obvious that the Nigerian military and other security agencies are providing cover for Fulani herdsmen on the killing spree in South-East and South-South. With the recent massacre of innocent Biafrans in Enugu and Ebonyi States by these blood-sucking vampires, nobody is still left in doubt that the security agencies have been giving them tacit support.

“The inability of the double-faced Nigerian security agencies to arrest or go after these killers, days after the genocidal attacks is a confirmation of our position that the Nigerian security agencies despite their pretences provide cover for terrorists disguising as Fulani herdsmen in Southern Nigeria.

“Where are the military helicopter gunboats that were buzzing over Orlu airspace in search of ESN operatives in February? Where are the heavily armed brutal soldiers that massacred unarmed Biafran agitators in morning exercise at Emene? Where are the wicked DSS (Department of State Services) operatives daily hunting and abducting IPOB members and other Biafran agitators?

“Just yesterday, DSS abducted Elizabeth Ozioma Onyeaka, an IPOB member in Anambra North Senatorial zone. Armed DSS personnel invaded their home between 2:00 am and 2:30 am and took her away and till now they have kept her incommunicado. Secret abductions of IPOB members have continued unabated.”

The statement further condemned the Nigerian Army for not making a single arrest in the killings in both states. It also chided political leaders from the South-East for remaining powerless in defending the defenceless citizens in the region.

However, the IPOB vowed that its security wing, ESN will avenge the death of the people murdered by the alleged Fulani herders in the region.

“These terrorists in security uniforms are zealously arresting unarmed and peaceful agitators but too weak and unwilling to touch their fellow terrorists smoking lives out of innocent indigenous Nigerians. Why can't Nigeria Fulani terrorists in military uniform trace those that attacked 4 villages in Ebonyi and Enugu states?

“But we assure them that these genocides will not go unpunished. Our gallant ESN personnel will respond proportionately! We are prepared for them. We knew a time like this will come, and that was why our proactive Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu floated ESN ahead of time to defend Biafrans against these blood suckers.

“Again, we vow that ESN will avenge the blood of the innocent Biafrans spilt by these demons from the Sahel! But woe betide any hypocrite in DSS, police or military uniform that will rise to their defence when ESN pays them back in their own coin.

“Where are the South-East and South-South Governors and their 2023 madness now that their citizens are slaughtered like fowls? Where is the weeping Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as rice farmers in Adani have become games for Fulani herdsmen? Where is Ohanaeze Ndigbo and their leadership, Prof George Obiozor and co?

“Where is the Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma? Where is Joe Igbokwe, now Lagos state gutter cleaner that his kinsmen are slaughtered less honourably than cows? Where are Orji Uzor Kalum the Ruga master and his RUGA project in South-East and other saboteurs and other traitors in South-East mouthing One Nigeria, and the 2023 Presidency of Igbo extraction? Where are all the 'efulefus' sabotaging the quest for Biafran restoration? Why hide like cowards? Time to prove your heroism has come.

“The die is cast! That dark moment that our Leader saw many years ago has finally dawned. Those who want ESN outlawed should provide an alternative now that the killers are on the prowl!”