Why Governor Makinde Is After My Life, Oyo Labour Union Secretary Cries Out

He said Titilayo-Sodo told him he was acting on the instruction of Makinde to eliminate him so that his government will have a good relationship with the NLC in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2021

The Secretary of the Oyo state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ibrahim Mohamed on Wednesday petitioned the state Director of Department of State Services and the state Commisioner of Police, stating that the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde is after his life.

Mohamed said the immidiate past chairman of the NLC in the state, Comrade Bayo Titilayo-Sodo, who is now the Special Adviser to Governor Makinde on Labour Matters had threatened to kill him several times. 

Seyi Makinde

The petition reads, "I bring your fraternal greetings from the bottom of my threatened heart and to inform you that attempted death threat was made to my life by Comrade Bayo Titilayo-Sodo, the immidiate past president of NULGE and the immidiate past chairman of NLC and now the Special Adviser to Governor Makinde on Labour when he met with the acting chairman of NLC and Trade Union Congress where he boasted categorically that he was going to kill me because I have become an obstacle for the government which has continued to indulge in anti-workers' policies which I resisted and will continue to resist.

"Consequently, Comrade Bayo Titilayo-Sodo informed Comrade Kayode Martins, the acting chairman of NLC on March 29 that Governor Seyi Makinde instructed and directed him that for his administration to have a cordial relationship with the NLC, Comrade Ibrahim Mohammed, the Secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Corporation Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees and NLC secretary must be removed from office."

In a swift reaction, the former NLC chairman in the state and Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, Titilayo-Sodo described the allegations as libelous. 

He said the letter gave him psychological trauma. 

In a letter written by his lawyer, A. A. Abolaji Esq, Titilayo-Sodo demanded the sum of N50 million as compensation for the allegations levelled against him by labour leader.

DOCUMENTS: Why Governor Makinde is After My Life, Oyo Labour Union Secretary Cries Out by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

SaharaReporters, New York

