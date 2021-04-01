Why I Don’t Heavily Criticise Boko Haram – Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu said the Nigerian government had a way of turning peaceful organisations into violent groups, making reference to IPOB, which he described as a toothless bulldog.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2021

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu says he weighs his word against the deadly Boko Haram terrorists.

Kanu said the reason was hinged on the fact that Boko Haram began as a peaceful movement in Nigeria until the army and police were deployed incessantly to kill them in their numbers.

Nnamdi Kanu

The IPOB boss said this during his live broadcast monitored by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

“Boko Haram was a peaceful movement until Nigeria Police started killing them. That’s why I’m measured in my criticism of Boko Haram. They were peaceful. It was Nigeria Police and Army that kept killing them to the point when they now turned violent,” Kanu lamented.

He, however, warned that IPOB was daring in its adventure.

“We are going to stand up for our rights to be free. We are not subjects of the Fulani caliphate. Many people can subscribe to that, but not this IPOB that I lead. Not now, not tomorrow, not ever.

“You know they call us toothless bulldogs, that they are online, they can’t do anything. And I agree with you. If these toothless bulldogs can be doing this when they have no teeth, imagine when they grow teeth, what will happen?” he asked.

Kanu also bemoaned the actions of some political leaders in the South-East and South-South regions dissociating themselves from the agitation of the sovereignty of Biafra. He said with or without them, the dream of actualising Biafra would be realised.

SaharaReporters, New York

