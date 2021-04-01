Yoruba Nation: Gani Adams Says No Going Back On Call For Oduduwa Republic

Gani Adams said he is solidly behind Yoruba people in their quest for secession.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2021

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said the South-West's quest for secession and establishment of Oduduwa Republic is not negotiable.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Gani Adams said he is solidly behind Yoruba people in their quest for secession.

Gani Adams

He also addressed the security threats bedevilling the South-West region, describing such as unfortunate.

He said, "Whatever they want is what I also want. But we are supposed to ask where our kings, leaders and politicians are going because I also want the Oduduwa nation.

"There are many activists around the world who say they want the Oduduwa Republic. Never will I be the enemy of the Yorubas, and we do our virtual meetings and it is obvious that our people want the independence of the Oduduwa nation."

"It is the fault of security chiefs who have failed in their responsibilities to protect citizens, that is why people are agitating for the creation of Oduduwa nation but if the security forces join hands together with the citizens, we will be assured of strong security."

He said although insecurity problems affect all the states in the country, it has been worse in some regions in the past six months.

Gani Adams said he has started working together with different groups and there are plans to protect the people of the South-West region against kidnappers and bandits.

According to him, the meeting has started yielding good results.

"We have written letters to all the Obas in Yorubaland, and I signed the letters alongside members of the Oodua Peoples Congress and security guards to report any issue of insecurity,” he said. 

He said the security threat in Nigeria is very pronounced for all to see, adding that security operatives in Nigeria should be asked if they are ready to protect Nigerians.

His comment comes amid President Muhammadu Buhari's stance that Nigeria is indivisible.

He stated this during the 12th Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Kano state, with the theme "Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity."

