37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day

A 37-year-old man Babangida Sodiq Adamu, has explained why he married two wives on the same day.



Adamu, in an interview with BBC Pidgin, outlined the benefits of marrying two women, saying he enjoys more than men who married only one wife.

Adamu, who married the two woman in Abuja, stated that everything he enjoys is double-double disclosed that he wakes up every day knowing that he has two women who love him, care for him and will also cook for him. He added that there is more blessing from marrying two wives both physically and spiritually.



His two wives, Mariam and Memuna, also disclosed that they decided to marry him because they love him and after knowing that it is allowed in Islam for him to marry more than one wife. They also described him as a caring person who is also unbiased.



“My name is Babangida Sodiq Adamu, I am 37 years old and these are my wives. When I wake up in the morning, I realise I have two beautiful women who love me, care for me and also cook for me so everything I receive is double-double.

“I decided to marry two wives on the same day because of a chapter from the Holy Quran; the chapter encourages a Muslim to start with two, three, four wives if he is financially capable and is sure he will treat them equally. Also, there is more blessing in it, spiritually and physically from God.”



One of the women, Mariam Muhammed said, “I am 28 years old, a graduate of Business Administration. My husband proposed to me first. He told me later that he wanted to add another person. I felt somehow that maybe I was not good enough for him or something but he explained some things to me and since I like him, and I love him so much, I agreed. I love so many things about my husband, he is caring, he is someone who understands me, he loves me and I love him too.”

The other wife, Memuna Mahmoud, a 26 year old graduate who studied Economics said, “When my husband told me he was going to marry two of us on the same day, I felt somehow but when I realised it is something Islam allows, and he is someone I love so much, I agreed. My husband is caring and unbiased. I love those attributes of his.”



Adamu explained that his wife Mariam knows how to make him calm when he is angry while his other wife is jovial.



“I don't call my wives by their names, I call Mariam my queen and I call Memuna my princess. The house I built, I named the parlours after them. I named one queen's palace and the other too after my princess.

“They don't have any misunderstanding. They have agreed to do things together, they have shared responsibilities between themselves.”

He encouraged bachelors to emulate him by marrying two wives. According to him, this will help reduce infidelity in marriages.

“If you are yet to marry, I want to encourage you to marry two wives like me. This will reduce side chick problems, the two wives will engage you such that you won't have the time to look outside at other girls.”