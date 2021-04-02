BREAKING: Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Missing Nigerian Fighter Jet, Releases Video Of Dead Pilot

Boko Haram in a video released on Friday claimed its members shot down the jet.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

The Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram, Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, has released a footage of it shooting down the missing Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet Aircraft.

The jet had on Wednesday evening lost contact with radar in Borno state. 

Twitter/HumAngle

The aircraft was on a mission to provide support for troops on the ground fighting Boko Haram insurgents.

Edward Gabkwet, the NAF spokesperson, in a statement on Friday, said the whereabouts of the two flying officers piloting the jet were unknown. 

According to HumAngle, the group also showed fighters carrying RPG and artillery equipment, as well as a corpse of the pilot and the aircraft's debris. 

Twitter/HumAngle

In February, an aircraft of the Air Force crashed at the Abuja airport — with all seven personnel on board dead.

SaharaReporters, New York

