BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home

A crowd of Nigerians in the United Kingdom have stormed the Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London, demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on medical leave, to immediately return home.

In a video tweeted on his verified Twitter handle, a Nigerian broadcaster and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the protesters assembled with a mission “to chase the president back home.”

“The Police came but the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon went on. A frightened @MBuhari refused to come,” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet earlier, Reno said, “The eagle has landed to harass the ego out of London. It is happening people. #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon is on. God willing, I will see you at Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London W8 7AD by 12 noon.

“We will observe #COVID-19 protocols even as we chase @MBuhari back home”.

Recall that the president on Tuesday departed Nigeria for the UK to undergo a medical check-up.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, had also on Tuesday advised Nigerians in the UK to occupy the London hospital where President Buhari plans to have his medical checkup.

Sowore had described the medical trip to London as a waste of resources, noting that the President should do his checkup in the “world-class” hospital he built in Nigeria since he came to power.

The human rights activist also advised Nigerians in the UK to occupy the Abuja House in London.

He wrote on Twitter, “Nigerians in the UK must #occupy the hospital where sickly @mbuhari is wasting Nigeria’s resources and the Nigeria embassy as well as Abuja House in London, let Buhari return home and do a medical check in the 'world-class' hospital he built since coming to power. #Buharimustgo!”