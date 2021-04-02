CCT Chairman, Danladi Threatened To Jail Man For 50 Years, Boasted ‘Even God’ Won’t Save Him— Eyewitness

Umar was recently caught on video physically assaulting a security guard who had told him his vehicle was parked in the wrong space at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar has allegedly threatened to jail a yet-to-be identified man who gave him (Umar) back his phone after the assault saga between him and a security guard.

Umar was recently caught on video physically assaulting a security guard who had told him his vehicle was parked in the wrong space at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

In a five-minute video exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, the CCT chairman was seen kicking the guard identified as Clement Sargwak, before he was restrained and led into his car by police officers.

According to a video released by Roots TV, an eyewitnesse who saw the incident said it was Umar who assaulted the security guard and not the other way round as released in a statement by his spokesperson.

According to him, Umar came back after the saga with State Security Service Operatives and arrested an innocent boy who returned his phone that fell down during the incident.

He was said to have also threatened to jail the boy for 50 years and boasted that even God would not be able to save the boy

“If you see his driver, his tongue was showing blue, that was to show you he was high on drug. Even the way he was talking, I said no wonder, so it was drug that made you people to be driving any how and Danladi was saying where is my phone? I will close down this place,” he said.

“(He was) saying all sorts of things. He told the boy that returned his phone that he will jail him for 50 years, even God will not release him, only death can save him, I said which kind of heartless man is this?”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Umahi's Aide Resigns, Accuses Governor Of Showing ‘Undue Interest’ In His Younger Sister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Those Who Take COVID-19 Vaccine Have Agreement With Satan —Pastor Chris Okotie
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News ‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Umahi's Aide Resigns, Accuses Governor Of Showing ‘Undue Interest’ In His Younger Sister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Those Who Take COVID-19 Vaccine Have Agreement With Satan —Pastor Chris Okotie
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME After Collecting N5m Ransom, Kidnappers Of Islamic Cleric, 11 Others Dump Corpses
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME How Immigration Officers Arrange Marriages For Chinese, Egyptians To Obtain Resident Permits in Nigeria And Evade Tax
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics How $10million Armoured Helicopters Bought By Rivers State Were Diverted To Fight Boko Haram —Wike
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Technology BREAKING: Again, Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For NIN-SIM Linkage
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad