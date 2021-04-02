CCT Chairman, Danladi Threatened To Jail Man For 50 Years, Boasted ‘Even God’ Won’t Save Him— Eyewitness

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar has allegedly threatened to jail a yet-to-be identified man who gave him (Umar) back his phone after the assault saga between him and a security guard.

Umar was recently caught on video physically assaulting a security guard who had told him his vehicle was parked in the wrong space at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

In a five-minute video exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, the CCT chairman was seen kicking the guard identified as Clement Sargwak, before he was restrained and led into his car by police officers.

According to a video released by Roots TV, an eyewitnesse who saw the incident said it was Umar who assaulted the security guard and not the other way round as released in a statement by his spokesperson.

According to him, Umar came back after the saga with State Security Service Operatives and arrested an innocent boy who returned his phone that fell down during the incident.

He was said to have also threatened to jail the boy for 50 years and boasted that even God would not be able to save the boy

“If you see his driver, his tongue was showing blue, that was to show you he was high on drug. Even the way he was talking, I said no wonder, so it was drug that made you people to be driving any how and Danladi was saying where is my phone? I will close down this place,” he said.

“(He was) saying all sorts of things. He told the boy that returned his phone that he will jail him for 50 years, even God will not release him, only death can save him, I said which kind of heartless man is this?”