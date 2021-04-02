Community Leaders, Others Killed, Missing As Fulani, Atyap Clash In Southern Kaduna

There have been reported cases of killings and people's disappearance, including community leaders following a clash between the Fulani and Atyap indigenes in Atyap Chiefdom in the southern part of Kaduna State.

In a press release issued recently by the Atyap community, three community leaders, including secretary to the district heads went missing after a meeting between herders and farmers over the destruction of farm crops by cattle.

Also, a press conference on Thursday in Kaduna by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), condemned the alleged killing of their leaders, including the Wakilin Fulani of Atyap (Kataf) Chiefdom by Atyap people.

The Fulani group, led by the state chairman, Alhaji Haruna Usman Tugga lamented the purported fresh killing of innocent Fulani people in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area and destruction of their properties.

He, therefore, demanded justice and compensation for victims.

"It is on a very sad note that our association addresses you today. This is in relation to the renewed wanton killings of innocent Fulani people in Zangon Kataf LGA and the destruction of their properties.

"In the past few days, there has been a series of deliberately targeted killings by the Atyap communities on Fulani people, including two Ardos namely: Ardo Pate Kurmi (Wakilin Fulani in the Atyap Chiefdom) and Ardo Muhammadu Anchau, who were brutally killed in cold blood after embarking on a peace mission to Gora District of the Atyap Chiefdom," the group said.

According to MACBAN, the killing of their leaders was allegedly done with the involvement of security operatives.

"Their killing was orchestrated in a systematic way with active connivance or tacit support of the officer in charge of Operation Safe Haven stationed at Gora Gan village, Gora District.

"This is because the attack that culminated in the brutal killing of the two Ardos and one other person started right at the camp of the Operation Safe Haven at Gora Gan when some Atyap women started a protest, attacking the Ardos and the other three Fulani people that were with them.

"Notwithstanding the violent protests, the officers of the Operation Safe Haven asked the Ardos to be driven by the Secretary to the District Head of Gora District (one Ayuba Bungwon) without any security cover.

"Unfortunately, they were intercepted on the road along Sagwaza and the two Ardos and one other person, named Muhammed Yakubu, were brutally killed.

"As the Almighty would have it, two young persons were able to overrun the attackers and narrowly escaped," the Fulani group stated.

According to them, there were several other attacks on Fulani people and their livestock in Zango Kataf LGA and surrounding local government areas.

In Kagarko grazing reserve in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state, MACBAN stated that, "It is imperative to also inform you; gentlemen of the press about the antics and deliberate destruction of Fulani settlements in the Kagarko grazing reserve by one Vice Admiral Iko lbrahim (rtd), who is a former Chief of Naval Staff. He has been going about intimidating, harassing and torturing Fulani community members of the grazing reserve on the pretext that he is the owner of over 30, 000 hectares in the grazing reserve.

The group alleged that the ex-naval chief has been conniving with the military personnel manning the roadblock at Kagarko to punish the residents of the grazing reserve.

The group, therefore, demanded that perpetrators of violence against its people should be identified, arrested and prosecuted, according to the laws of the land.

It also urged their members to be calm and law-abiding and not to take the law into their hands.

They also called on the leadership of Atyap Chiefdom in particular and the Southern Kaduna in general to caution their subjects from attacking, killing and maiming their members and destroying their means of livelihood.

"The government should pay adequate compensation for the lives of our members who were killed during the attacks as well as for their wealth that was heartlessly destroyed by the Atyap communities, among others.

"We appeal to the Kaduna State Government to take the necessary action by ensuring the arrest and prosecution of the said Vice Admiral lko Ibrahim (rtd) and his cohorts.

"We call on the Kaduna State Government to come to the aid of the victims of the violence perpetrated by Vice Admiral Iko Ibrahim and his agents which rendered them homeless making them to be living in deplorable conditions currently and at the mercy of neighbours and relations," MACBAN stated.