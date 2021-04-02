Kaduna Resident: I Vomited Blood After Receiving COVID Vaccine

Although the woman said she took the vaccine at Kaduna South Secretariat, many linked it to the hospital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

A resident of Kaduna State, identified as Hanatu Tanko, has narrated how she bled from the nose and vomited blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a video trending online, the woman, who sought treatment at Ashmed Specialist Hospital, Kaduna, narrated her experience.

Although the woman said she took the vaccine at Kaduna South Secretariat, many linked it to the hospital.

To distance the hospital from the controversy, the Chief Medical Doctor, Dr Patrick Echobu, addressed a news conference on Thursday.

He said the woman was admitted to the hospital six days after she had been vaccinated somewhere else.

The CMD said, "On behalf of Ashmed Specialist Hospital, we want to distance ourselves strongly and condemn the video going around of one of our patients, who presented herself on March 30 claiming to be vomiting blood and having bleeding from the mouth and nose.

"We received her as a patient after she had vaccination six days before presentation in this hospital and unknown to us, she granted somebody an audience which she posted on the media.

"We want to say that we are not connected with the information on the media. I want to let you also know that all the Ashmed Specialist Hospital staff have collected their vaccine."

He explained that the cause of the vomiting could be as a result of chronic illnesses like hypertension, upper respiratory tract infection and the likes but said they succeeded in controlling the bleeding after her admission at the hospital.

He maintained that the team of epidemiology from the Health Ministry had visited Tanko to ascertain her health condition, DailyTrust reports.

On the safety of the vaccine, the CMD urged residents to get vaccinated because it's safe.

He further commended the State Government for making it possible for all residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. DT

There were concerns across the world about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine currently being administered in Nigeria after some persons suffered side effects.

More than 10 European countries had suspended the vaccine, but they continued with it after the World Health Organisation (WHO) and some regulatory agencies certified it.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Why My Family, Church Members Should Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine – Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Fines Nigerian Pastor Oyakhilome’s TV Station N66million For Airing Conspiracy Theories On COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Would Rather Die Than Take COVID-19 Vaccine—Nigerian Pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Won't Go Abroad For Medical Checkup Unlike Some People— Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors Commence Strike Two Days After President Buhari Left For Medical Checkup In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 111
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News ‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME After Collecting N5m Ransom, Kidnappers Of Islamic Cleric, 11 Others Dump Corpses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How Immigration Officers Arrange Marriages For Chinese, Egyptians To Obtain Resident Permits in Nigeria And Evade Tax
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Black Lives Matter: Ex-Police Officer, Chauvin's Body Camera Captures His Remarks After Kneeling On George Floyd
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Appeal Court Grants Genesis Prophet, Ogundipe Bail After Claims Of Treating Diabetes, Hypertension, Peptic Ulcer
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why My Family, Church Members Should Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine – Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics My Boss, Umar Instructed Me To Describe Those Who Allegedly Assaulted Him As “Biafran Boys” — CCT Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Delta State Man Set To Wed Two Women Same Day
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Technology BREAKING: Again, Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For NIN-SIM Linkage
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad