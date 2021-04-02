Police Arrest Two Youths For Insulting Bauchi Governor During Projects’ Tour

There was drama in the area when two of the youths booed the Bauchi State governor during the tour and the police clamped both of them in a van.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

The police in Bauchi State have arrested two youths in the Azare Local Government Area of the state who were alleged to have insulted Governor Bala Mohammed during his tour of some projects in the area.

According to The Nation, there was drama in the area when two of the youths booed the Bauchi State governor during the tour and the police clamped both of them in a van.

Governor Bala Mohammed

Mohammed was on an inspection tour of projects awarded by his administration across the state at the Urban Primary Health Care centre in Azare on Thursday when the incident occurred.

When the governor’s entourage got to a location in Azare, two of the teeming youths, not minding the presence of security personnel shouted “Ba mayi!” in Hausa language, which translates to “we are not supporting you.”

Though Mohammed did not bat an eye, security operatives attached to his convoy arrested the duo.

They were given a hot chase by security agents, who gave them resounding slaps before shoving them into the police van.

A member of the Rapid Response Squad of the Bauchi Police Command, speaking to Nation, faulted the audacity of the youths, saying it was disrespectful.

“Just imagine, how will you tell a governor to his face that you don’t want him and you are not in support of his government, it’s an insult,” he stated.

However, it could not be ascertained whether they were later released or not as of press time.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How $10million Armoured Helicopters Bought By Rivers State Were Diverted To Fight Boko Haram —Wike
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation: Gani Adams Says No Going Back On Call For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics My Boss, Umar Instructed Me To Describe Those Who Allegedly Assaulted Him As “Biafran Boys” — CCT Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Tinubu To Chair Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s Book Launch
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Corruption Ghost Firms Received N1.7 Billion From Ex-Niger Governor, Babangida Aliyu, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News ‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME After Collecting N5m Ransom, Kidnappers Of Islamic Cleric, 11 Others Dump Corpses
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Appeal Court Grants Genesis Prophet, Ogundipe Bail After Claims Of Treating Diabetes, Hypertension, Peptic Ulcer
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Scandal Umahi's Aide Resigns, Accuses Governor Of Showing ‘Undue Interest’ In His Younger Sister
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Technology BREAKING: Again, Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For NIN-SIM Linkage
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Black Lives Matter: Ex-Police Officer, Chauvin's Body Camera Captures His Remarks After Kneeling On George Floyd
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Delta State Man Set To Wed Two Women Same Day
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME How Immigration Officers Arrange Marriages For Chinese, Egyptians To Obtain Resident Permits in Nigeria And Evade Tax
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal NBA Condemns, Vows Probe Of Alleged Assault of Security Guard By CCT Chairman, Umar
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad