ShopRite Workers In Nigeria Protest Nationwide, Demand Pay Off

Their protest paralysed activities at their malls across the country, as they were seen sitting at the entrance of the complex.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

Workers of ShopRite Malls in Nigeria have protested the way their former employer 'sold' them with the company, without giving them consideration.

Their protest paralysed activities at their malls across the country, as they were seen sitting at the entrance of the complex.

In Akure, Ondo State capital, the workers, who displayed placards with various inscriptions, claimed that the owners of the company sold them to Nigerian investors, without following due process.

In Abuja, the aggrieved workers, in their uniforms, sat in front of the malls with their placards pasted on the glass windows and doors. 

Some of the inscriptions read, “We are not hungry civilians, we are not stupid, pay off is our right”, “We say no to modern day slavery, ShopRite, pay us off”, “We say no to human trafficking, ShopRite, pay us off” and “We are not roadside beggars, we are not slaves, we are not liabilities, we are not stupid”.

Some other read, “We are not slaves in our own country, ShopRite, pay us off”, “We will not be subjected to accept peanuts as payoff!”

Chanting solidarity songs, the aggrieved workers said their former employer acted against international labour law. 

They demanded urgent payment of their payoffs, which they have reportedly proposed to their employer prior to now.

Addressing journalists, spokesperson for the protesters, Bala Idris, said the protest will continue until their demands are met.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Workers In Oyo Higher Institutions Begin Indefinite Strike Over 'Exorbitant' Charges By Consultant Hired By Makinde's Govt
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors Commence Strike Two Days After President Buhari Left For Medical Checkup In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Nigeria Labor Congress Stage Road Walk as Police Prevents From Using The National Stadium In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Civil Servants Call On President Buhari To Reverse Jonathan’s ‘Insane’ And ‘Illegal’ Appointments
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS CCB/CCT Act: Proposed Amendment ‎Suspicious, Dangerous - NLC
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Fuel Price Hike: NLC Begins Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News ‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Umahi's Aide Resigns, Accuses Governor Of Showing ‘Undue Interest’ In His Younger Sister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Those Who Take COVID-19 Vaccine Have Agreement With Satan —Pastor Chris Okotie
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME After Collecting N5m Ransom, Kidnappers Of Islamic Cleric, 11 Others Dump Corpses
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME How Immigration Officers Arrange Marriages For Chinese, Egyptians To Obtain Resident Permits in Nigeria And Evade Tax
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics How $10million Armoured Helicopters Bought By Rivers State Were Diverted To Fight Boko Haram —Wike
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Technology BREAKING: Again, Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For NIN-SIM Linkage
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad