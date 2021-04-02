Soldiers Shoot Dead Five Youths Going For Wedding In Taraba, Label Them Kidnappers

The youths, who were attending a wedding were riding motorcycles, but the soldiers opened fire on them early on Friday, on the suspicion that they were kidnappers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

No fewer than five youths have been shot dead by soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Baka village in the Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to Daily Post, the youths, who were attending a wedding were riding motorcycles, but the soldiers opened fire on them early on Friday, on the suspicion that they were kidnappers.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers did not interrogate them before opening fire on the youths on motorcycles.

The remains of the youths have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Jalingo.

The soldiers, who were in the community to check the activities of hoodlums terrorising the state, were said to have mistaken the youths for kidnappers.

Some of the tearful parents lamented that the soldiers opened fire on the youths on sighting them on motorcycles instead of arresting them.

One of the parents, who gave his name as Bello Aliyu Jen, said he lost two sons among the five youths killed by the soldiers.

He gave the names of his deceased sons as Abdulkadir Bello, 27 and Tukur Bello, 20. According to him, Abdulkadir was a final-year student of the College of Agriculture, Jalingo.

He called on the government to do the needful by bringing the soldiers to justice, adding that his dream had been shattered. 

According to him, his sons who had been working round the clock to put smiles on his face are “no more”.

The Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Harman Adama, who was also sighted on the hospital premises, said two of his first cousins were among the five youths that were gunned down by the soldiers.

The lawmaker who observed that the incident occurred in the night urged parents and guardians to prevent their children and wards from going out late at night.

According to him, the soldiers who have been given presidential directives to flush out hoodlums from the state and the country at large have said their actions were not intentional.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Missing Nigerian Fighter Jet May Have Crashed, Whereabouts Of Two Pilots Unknown —Air Force
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Missing Nigerian Fighter Jet, Releases Video Of Dead Pilot
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Currently Engaging ESN Operatives In Gun Battle In Nsukka
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military REVEALED: Identities Of Two Pilots In Missing Nigerian Fighter Jet
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Sheikh Gumi: Why Fulani Bandits Are Now Helping Military Kill Islamist Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Alpha Jet Goes Missing During Boko Haram Operation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News ‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Umahi's Aide Resigns, Accuses Governor Of Showing ‘Undue Interest’ In His Younger Sister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Those Who Take COVID-19 Vaccine Have Agreement With Satan —Pastor Chris Okotie
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME After Collecting N5m Ransom, Kidnappers Of Islamic Cleric, 11 Others Dump Corpses
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME How Immigration Officers Arrange Marriages For Chinese, Egyptians To Obtain Resident Permits in Nigeria And Evade Tax
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics How $10million Armoured Helicopters Bought By Rivers State Were Diverted To Fight Boko Haram —Wike
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Technology BREAKING: Again, Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For NIN-SIM Linkage
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad