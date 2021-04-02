Umahi's Aide Resigns, Accuses Governor Of Showing ‘Undue Interest’ In His Younger Sister

The Special Assistant on School Monitoring to Ebonyi State Governor, Ogbonnia Oko Enyim, has resigned his appointment over the governor’s alleged advances towards his sister.

Enyim’s resignation is contained in a letter dated Tuesday, March 30, 2021 and addressed to the governor.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State

According to him, the resignation is with immediate effect.

He, however, appreciated Umahi for the opportunity to serve in his government in various capacities.

The letter read, “Your Excellency, Sir, your current disposition towards me has made me to realise that I have no place any longer in your government.



“Your Excellency, Sir, your preference to my younger sister for reasons best known to you has compelled me to take this decision.

"Your Excellency, against every known traditions and good governance, your decision to interfere and deny me my right as the first son to organise a befitting burial for my father in line with my already concluded arrangements, after spending fortunes is not acceptable to me.



"I hereby resign my appointment as SA under your administration with immediate effect. Kindly accept the assurances of my warmest regards. Thank you for everything."

