Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho

Both were not received by Igboho's security operatives due to safety reasons as such a letter had led to the death of Nigerian journalist, Dele Giwa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has explained why he did not accept an invitation by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

In a press statement issued by Igboho's media aide, Olayomi Koiki, a letter was sent on Thursday to his boss via a courier service and another with about 15 police officers.

Sunday Igboho

Olayomi explained that both were not received by Igboho's security operatives due to safety reasons as such a letter had purportedly led to the death of Nigerian journalist, Dele Giwa.

The statement read, “We would like to tell the international communities and every Nigerian that this morning 1st of April, 2021, a letter was sent via DHL to Chief Sunday Igboho but the letter was not received by his security operatives.

“Later around 3 pm of the same day, a team of about 6 men without uniform arrived in a Corolla car and another 9 were in police uniform but all were identified as police officers.

“They wanted to see Chief Sunday Igboho with a letter said to have been addressed to him by the Inspector General of Police. Again, the letter was not received by Chief Sunday's security team.

“Chief Sunday would like to know why a letter was sent to him and for what purpose. If the IG of police wants to invite him, we would like him to first send the same letter to all the bandits and Boko Haram members killing our mother's and farmers and those kidnapping them.

“Since the IG of police wants to invite him, he should make a public statement addressed to Chief Sunday Igboho.

“We should all remember how letters had been sent to previous Yoruba sons like the late Dele Giwa.”

A team reportedly comprising policemen, soldiers and others had in February attempted to arrest Igboho on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The security operatives, however, failed in their attempt to arrest him.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME After Collecting N5m Ransom, Kidnappers Of Islamic Cleric, 11 Others Dump Corpses
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Plot To Kill Igboho, Biggest Threat To Nigeria’s Peace And Stability Today — Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Lacks Adequate Troops To Fight Over 30,000 Bandits Operating In 6 Northern States — Matawalle
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity CML Report: With 174 Cases, Kaduna Tops States With Violent Deaths In First Quarter Of 2021
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Former Minister’s Residence In Plateau, Shoot Two Security Personnel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture 81 Ekiti Monarchs To Fayemi: We Won't Give Herdsmen Our Land For Ranching
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News ‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME After Collecting N5m Ransom, Kidnappers Of Islamic Cleric, 11 Others Dump Corpses
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Appeal Court Grants Genesis Prophet, Ogundipe Bail After Claims Of Treating Diabetes, Hypertension, Peptic Ulcer
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Scandal Umahi's Aide Resigns, Accuses Governor Of Showing ‘Undue Interest’ In His Younger Sister
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Technology BREAKING: Again, Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For NIN-SIM Linkage
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Black Lives Matter: Ex-Police Officer, Chauvin's Body Camera Captures His Remarks After Kneeling On George Floyd
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Delta State Man Set To Wed Two Women Same Day
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME How Immigration Officers Arrange Marriages For Chinese, Egyptians To Obtain Resident Permits in Nigeria And Evade Tax
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal NBA Condemns, Vows Probe Of Alleged Assault of Security Guard By CCT Chairman, Umar
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Those Who Take COVID-19 Vaccine Have Agreement With Satan —Pastor Chris Okotie
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad