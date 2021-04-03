BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Bandits Kill Miyetti Allah Leaders In Nasarawa

Namsel said Hussain and Umar were murdered in Garaku, Kokona, LGA, on Friday night during an attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Hussain, and his counterpart in Toto Local Government Area, Mohammed Umar.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ramham Nansel, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday morning.

SaharaReporters Media

Namsel said Hussain and Umar were murdered in Garaku, Kokona, LGA, on Friday night during an attack.

He said, “On 2/4/2021, at about 7 pm, information was received that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits attacked and killed one Mohammed Hussaini, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Nasarawa State and Mohammed Umar, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe, swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital.”

He said the corpses were deposited at Anthony memorial Mortuary for post mortem after being confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Late President Yar’Adua’s Daughter To Appear In Abuja Court Over N2billion Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Return To Igangan Community, Cut Retired Principal's Hands
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Alpha Jet Had An Accident, Don't Claim Credit – Nigerian Air Force Replies B'Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Allegedly Kill Nine Youths Arrested During Burial Ceremony In Benue
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Leave CCT Chairman, Umar, Arrest Trader For Assault
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Late President Yar’Adua’s Daughter To Appear In Abuja Court Over N2billion Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News House Of Reps Member, Son, Two Others Die In Car Accident
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Return To Igangan Community, Cut Retired Principal's Hands
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Alpha Jet Had An Accident, Don't Claim Credit – Nigerian Air Force Replies B'Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Allegedly Kill Nine Youths Arrested During Burial Ceremony In Benue
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Anyone Saying Nigeria Better Together Wants Some People To Perish ─ Akintoye
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Former Delta Acting Governor, Sam Obi Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS "No Work, No Pay"—Nigerian Government Threatens Striking Doctors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad