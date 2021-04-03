Former Delta Acting Governor, Sam Obi Is Dead

Sam Obi, a former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and acting governor of the state, is dead, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Obi hails from Ibiegwa quarters, Ute-Okpu community, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state and represented his constituency from 2007 to 2015.

The ex-acting governor died in his Asaba residence in the early hours of Saturday following an undisclosed ailment he had been battling for some years.

Obi, our correspondent gathered, was flown abroad for treatment following a deteriorating health-related issue in 2019.

Obi, who was Speaker of the state House of Assembly in 2010, was sworn-in as acting governor of the state following an Appeal Court nullification of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan's election pending the re-run election.