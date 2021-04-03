Former Delta Acting Governor, Sam Obi Is Dead

Obi hails from Ibiegwa quarters, Ute-Okpu community, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state and represented his constituency from 2007 to 2015.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2021

Sam Obi, a former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and acting governor of the state, is dead, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Obi hails from Ibiegwa quarters, Ute-Okpu community, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state and represented his constituency from 2007 to 2015.

The ex-acting governor died in his Asaba residence in the early hours of Saturday following an undisclosed ailment he had been battling for some years.

Obi, our correspondent gathered, was flown abroad for treatment following a deteriorating health-related issue in 2019.

Obi, who was Speaker of the state House of Assembly in 2010, was sworn-in as acting governor of the state following an Appeal Court nullification of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan's election pending the re-run election.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Late President Yar’Adua’s Daughter To Appear In Abuja Court Over N2billion Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Return To Igangan Community, Cut Retired Principal's Hands
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Alpha Jet Had An Accident, Don't Claim Credit – Nigerian Air Force Replies B'Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Allegedly Kill Nine Youths Arrested During Burial Ceremony In Benue
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Leave CCT Chairman, Umar, Arrest Trader For Assault
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Late President Yar’Adua’s Daughter To Appear In Abuja Court Over N2billion Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News House Of Reps Member, Son, Two Others Die In Car Accident
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Bandits Kill Miyetti Allah Leaders In Nasarawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Return To Igangan Community, Cut Retired Principal's Hands
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Alpha Jet Had An Accident, Don't Claim Credit – Nigerian Air Force Replies B'Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Allegedly Kill Nine Youths Arrested During Burial Ceremony In Benue
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Anyone Saying Nigeria Better Together Wants Some People To Perish ─ Akintoye
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS "No Work, No Pay"—Nigerian Government Threatens Striking Doctors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad