Late President Yar’Adua’s Daughter To Appear In Abuja Court Over N2billion Fraud

Hajia Zainab Dakingari, a daughter of the late President Umaru Yar'adua and wife of former Kebbi State Governor, Sa'idu Dakingari, has been sued to court in a N2 billion land fraud which involves her firm and another firm, ITBAN Global Resources Limited.

SaharaReporters learnt that Zainab would appear as a defendant in the land fraud where she was alleged to have fraudulently taken over a 1.5hectares land in the Kado area belonging to ITBAN firm and erected buildings on the site.

The late President’s daughter and her firm are further alleged to have forged ITBAN papers to perpetuate the fraud – a matter which is already taken to the FCT High Court for determination.

A source familiar with the incident stated that Hajia Zainab Dakingari is found wanting when she “deliberately forged land documents belonging to ITBAN Global Resources Limited owned by Halliru Saad Malami.”

He said, “Hajia Zainab was said to have used her own company, Marumza Estate Development, and purposely forged the said documents and in return started construction at a site in Abuja belonging to the ITBAN firm.

“Although a meeting to reconcile both parties led by Senator Adamu Aleiro held at the house of the former FCT Minister in Maitama, Abuja, it ended in a deadlock as the offer presented did not suit owners of the ITBAN firm.

“The firm has filed a lawsuit against Marumza Estate Development owned by Hajia Zainab Dakingari at the Federal High Court of Justice, Maitama, Abuja. The court has already served court notice to parties involved, i.e. Marumza Estate Development Company Ltd., owned by Hajia Zainabu Umar Yar’adua, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and the Federal Capital Development Agency, Sani Rabo, who served as a witness and master minder behind all the fraudulent activities involving Marumza Company and the Abuja Geographic Information Systems. The case hearing is said to be on Monday, May 17.

“Also, Hajia Zainab’s firm – Marumza Development Company Limited – was registered on July 15, 2009, with two minors (underaged) as directors; viz Umar Ibrahim, who was then seven years of age and Maryam Sa’idu who was just below one year. This, to say the least, the company started on a wrong foot of fraud.”

SaharaReporters obtained the court papers summoning late Yar’Adua’s daughter over the N2billion fraud.

The court papers partly read, “Endorsements to be made on the writ before issue: The claimant’s claim is for; one, the sum of N500,000,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira) against the 1st and 2nd defendants as general damages for trespass on the 1st claimant’s land being and situate at Plot 506, Zone B09, Kado District, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Two, AN ORDER of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd Defendants whether acting by themselves or through their agents, privies or any person howsoever described from entering or further entering to carry out any further acts of construction or to exercise any acts of possession on the 1st claimant’s land being and situate at Plot 506, Zone B09, Kado District, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Three, AN ORDER of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 3rd and 4th defendants from recognizing the 1st and 2nd defendants in any manner whatsoever as the legal titleholder of Plot 506, Zone B09, Kado District, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Four, AN ORDER of this Honourable Court mandating the 3rd and 4th defendants to rectify the records of the Abuja Geographic Information Systems to reflect the name of the 1st defendant as the legal titleholder of Plot 506, Zone B09, Kado District, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

Late Yar’Adua’s daughter had also been in the news in 2015. As the former Kebbi First Lady, she was grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over an alleged N2billion traced to her bank account while her husband served as the governor.