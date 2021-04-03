Odumakin Fought For Justice And Equity For All – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has mourned the death of the late spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.



Odumakin died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital's isolation centre on Saturday due to complications from COVID-19.



Fayose, in a statement he signed, expressed shock and sadness at the news of Odumakin's death.



The former governor said he is consoled because he lived a life well spent and fought for justice and equity for all.



" Yinka Odumakin lived a life of justice, fighting for justice and equity for all. He was a man in total defence of justice and fairness for all. He had a life well spent, not how far, but how well.



"In it all, he will be remembered for his undiluted love for the Yoruba race and Nigerians in general.



"My prayers are with his wife, children and the leadership of Afenifere at this difficult time. May the soul of Yinka rest in peace."