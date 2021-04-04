Abductions: Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Our Behalf Will Be Prosecuted – Kaduna Government

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 04, 2021

The Kaduna State Government says it never appointed any group or individual to negotiate on its behalf with bandits.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Aruwan said anyone caught negotiating with bandits on government’s behalf, would be prosecuted.

The statement read, “The attention of the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been drawn to reports in the media that it has appointed representatives to interface with bandits on its behalf.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby clarifies firmly that such intermediaries have never been appointed.

“The position of the Kaduna State Government remains the same: the government will not negotiate with or pay ransoms to bandits.

“Any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly.

“Citizens are urged to report the details of any persons posing as official government negotiators to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999, or email [email protected]

Bandits had in March invaded the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state and abducted 39 students comprising 23 females and 16 males.

Few days later, the gunmen kidnapped teachers from UBE Primary School in Rama, a village in Birnin Gwari LGA of the state.

The bandits have failed to release them after many days in captivity.

Saharareporters, New York

