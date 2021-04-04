Sheikh Gumi Meets Obasanjo In Abeokuta Over Insecurity In Nigeria

Gumi, it was gathered, arrived at the Hilltop mansion of the former President around 11am, and went straight into the meeting.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 04, 2021

An Islamic Scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, is currently in a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

It was learnt that the visit by the cleric was to brief Obasanjo on his recent peace advocacy visits to bandits in the Northern region of the country with the hope that the government will understand the situation better and adopt his suggestions as the best possible way of ending the current insecurity crisis.

Sheikh Gumi and the former President are expected to address journalists immediately after the closed-door meeting.

The cleric has been visiting bandits in the forest in an attempt to negotiate a peace deal with them.

He has also called on the Nigerian government to grant amnesty to the gunmen.

“I appeal to the government and recommend that the government should do to them exactly what they did to the Niger delta militants and give them a blanket amnesty. Then if anybody will continue we will deal with him,” Gumi had said.

 

Saharareporters, New York

