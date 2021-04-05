How Amotekun Rescued Three Travellers From Kidnappers' Den, Arrested Culprits

Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the personnel of the Ondo State Security outfit, also known as Amotekun after a failed abduction of three church travellers during the Easter festivity.

The suspects were arrested along Ifira-Akoko-Idoani Road in Ose council area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to Vanguard, the three travellers rescued by Amotekun personnel are Adewale Adebisi, 52; Miss Ahan Mary, 21 and Miss Ladi Bude, 23.

They were reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint while travelling with other church members from Benue State to Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Reports had it that the unsuspecting driver of the bus decided to stop on the highway after they were flagged down by the abductors, who pretended to be motorists whose vehicle had a mechanical fault.

The victims, it was gathered, were taken into the forest thereafter while some motorists, who watched from a distance on the highway and suspected that the three persons might have been kidnapped, telephoned the security outfit.

The personnel of the corps reportedly stormed the forest where they rescued the three victims and arrested two suspects.

The state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects and the rescue of the three travellers.

Adeleye said they were rescued by his men after combing the forest where they were abducted.

He said, “We thank God for the release of the victims though our men are still on the ground combing the bush. Our personnel responded immediately after the distress call and were able to rescue the victims."