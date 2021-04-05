Imo Jailbreak: 6 Inmates Returned, 35 Refused To Escape –Prison Service Boss

The attackers who stormed the facility at about 0215hrs on Monday 5th April 2021, gained entrance into the yard by using explosives to blast the administrative block.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2021

The Nigerian Correctional Service has said six inmates voluntarily returned while 35 others refused to escape from custody after the correctional facility was attacked on Monday in Owerri, Imo state.

The acting Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS, John Mrabure, disclosed this in a statement signed by the spokesman for corrections, Francis Enobore.

According to the statement, Mrabure has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and appealed to the good citizens of Imo state and Nigerians to volunteer useful intelligence to recapture the fleeing inmates.

The statement read: “The Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo State has been attacked by unknown gunmen and forcefully released a total of 1,844 inmates in custody.

“They were said to have arrived at the centre in their large number in several Hilux pick-up vans and Sienna buses armed with sophisticated weapons and immediately engaged the security personnel on duty in a fierce gun battle. They eventually detonated the explosive to gain entrance.

“The Acting Controller-General of Corrections, John Mrabure has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and in collaboration with other security organizations, commenced a search and recovery operations to recapture the fleeing inmates.

“While appealing to the good citizens of Imo State and indeed Nigerians to volunteer useful intelligence that will facilitate the recovery effort, the Ag. Controller-General wishes to assure that the security of custodial centres in the country remains sacrosanct.

“He equally directed all officers attached to custodial facilities to remain vigilant at this trying moment in our history. As at the last count, 6 inmates have so far voluntarily returned to the facility while 35 inmates refused to escape from custody during the attack.”

SaharaReporters, New York

