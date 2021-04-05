Kidnappers Kill Pastor In Ondo Despite Collecting N2million Ransom

Kidnappers have killed a Lagos-based pastor, Frederick Aramuwa despite receiving N2 million ransom from his family.

The deceased was abducted on March 31 while travelling from Lagos to his hometown, Ifira-Akoko along the Ipele/Idoani Road in Ondo State.

Gunmen

Subsequently, his captors demanded a ransom of N10 million, which was reduced to N2 million after negotiations.

But after the N2 million ransom was paid, it was the lifeless body of the pastor that was discovered in the forest.

The remains of the deceased have since been deposited in the morgue at the General Hospital, Ipe-Akoko.

Spokesperson for Ondo State Police Command, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the death of the pastor.

Ikoro disclosed that the deceased’s remains were discovered tied to a tree in the forest.