Many Prisoners Escape As Gunmen Set Owerri Prison On Fire

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday set the correctional facility in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on fire.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen struck the prison and freed an unconfirmed number of inmates and suspects. Heavy gunfire also rang through the area.

Amnesty International said over the weekend that Owerri Correctional Centre had 2,156 inmates against its installed capacity of 548 people.

Pictures shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter showed heavy smokes and fire.

Something involving significant firearms is happening in Owerri, Imo State right now.... It's somewhere between govt House, Rockview & Prisons....??? pic.twitter.com/9FS2PCA1oy — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) April 5, 2021