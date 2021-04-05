Many Prisoners Escape As Gunmen Set Owerri Prison On Fire

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen struck the prison and freed an unconfirmed number of inmates and suspects. Heavy gunfire also rang through the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2021

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday set the correctional facility in Owerri, the  Imo State capital, on fire.

Amnesty International said over the weekend that Owerri Correctional Centre had 2,156 inmates against its installed capacity of 548 people.

Pictures shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter showed heavy smokes and fire.

