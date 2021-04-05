Northern Youths Demand Removal Of CCT Chairman, Umar Over Assault

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2021

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria has called for the removal and prosecution of Danladi Umar, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, for alleged abuse of power.

Umar had been caught on video assaulting a security guard, Clement Sargwak, a 22-year-old employee of Jul Reliable Guard Services Limited at Banex Plaza, Abuja, who had told him that the justice’s vehicle was wrongly parked.

In his attempt to justify his action, the CCT spokesman, had said the guard was rude and could not provide a reasonable explanation why the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal should not park in the said space, alleging that the guard threatened the CCT chairman.

The spokesman had alleged that after the assault by Danladi Umar, a mob of “Biafran Boys” came to the guard’s rescue and attacked the CCT chairman.

In a statement obtained by Daily Post, the NYCN President, Isah Abubakar, expressed dismay at the CCT Chairman's use of “Biafran Boys” to describe Nigerians who are going about their lawful businesses.

The youths noted that it was an attempt to stir division in the country so that he would escape public scrutiny and the consequences of his action.

The statement further noted that assuming without conceding that the guard actually threatened the CCT chairman, he (Umar) shouldn’t have taken the law into his hands, noting that the conduct of the judicial officer has succeeded in inspiring millions of Nigerians to start taking the law into their hands anytime they feel slighted.

The youths, therefore, called on Danladi Umar to resign from his position as the CCT chairman, stressing, “We have every reason to believe that anybody from Eastern Nigeria that appears before CCT can’t get justice, following the “Biafran mindset he holds against them.”

The youths appealed to the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest and prosecute him (Danladi Umar) for assaulting a law-abiding Nigerian on his duty post.

They called on the presidency to as a matter of urgency replace Danladi as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal if he fails to resign voluntarily.

The youths also called on the National Assembly to stop appropriating money to the CCT if Umar fails to resign and the presidency decides to retain him.

“The members of Northern Youths Council of Nigeria will prepare for grand protest if the above demands are not met,” the statement added.

