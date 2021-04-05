Our Goal Is To Issue Passports In 774 LGAs Within 72 Hours Of Application—Aregbesola

The former governor added that applicants would start receiving their passports within 24 hours as the plan progresses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2021

The Nigerian government has expressed its readiness to decentralise international passports' issuance in the 774 Local Government Areas in the country to reduce the problem Nigerians face.

 

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made this known when he visited the newly launched Maitama Passport Express Centre.

Rauf Aregbesola

The former governor added that applicants would start receiving their passports within 24 hours as the plan progresses.

 

He said, "MPEC is in response to the yearnings of the general public for the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service to devise additional ways that the passport issuance process can be less stressful and more efficient.

 

"It is the future. The goal is to have a facility like this in every local government in the country.

Every Nigerian has the right to a Nigerian passport. It is our responsibility to put it in the hands of anyone desirous of it within the shortest possible time, without stress.

 

"The passport should be available in a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application. Where there are issues, the applicant must be notified within 48 hours."

 

According to him, the commencement of the facility's operations would offer Nigerians services of convenience and pleasure and take away stress noticeable in the conventional passport offices.

 

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, said the Express Centre's inauguration was a step towards solving the problems associated with passport administration.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Wish My Husband Could Read Tributes Of Those He Criticised – Joe Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigerian Government Must Do To Stop Banditry — Obasanjo, Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics God Showed Me A Vision That Buhari Would Stabilise Nigeria—Bakare
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kukah Didn't Speak Like A Man Of God In His Easter Message, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Ghana Ghana Cedi Rated "Best" Currency In Africa For 2021 Q1
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics I Wish My Husband Could Read Tributes Of Those He Criticised – Joe Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News How I Knew My Assaulters Are 'Biafran Boys’ —Embattled CCT Chairman, Umar
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News How At Least 2,000 Inmates Were Freed By Gunmen At Imo Prison
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigerian Government Must Do To Stop Banditry — Obasanjo, Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Obasanjo Told Me In His Bedroom That He Would Send Bode George To Prison— Fayose
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics God Showed Me A Vision That Buhari Would Stabilise Nigeria—Bakare
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kukah Didn't Speak Like A Man Of God In His Easter Message, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Panic As Seven Northern Traders Shot Dead By "Men In Military Uniform" In Imo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Before Our Glory Departs By Matthew Hassan Kukah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Buhari Hiding In United Kingdom While Nigeria Is On Fire— HURIWA
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad