Bandits Kill Nine Travellers, Abduct Many Others In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday morning killed nine travellers and abducted many others in Kaduna state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened along the Kaduna-Kachia Highway.

Gunmen

Kaduna state has been one of states badly affected by insecurity and banditry in the country, recording daily attacks on communities.

The emir was one of top traditional rulers who held a virtual meeting with the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, only last week when the recurring crisis of banditry ravaging the state was discussed.

According to a report by the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, bandits killed 937 persons in the state in 2020 alone.

The commissioner in charge of the ministry, Samuel Aruwan, added that 1,972 residents were kidnapped in the same year.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai had said his administration would not negotiate with criminals of any description and under any guise.

Igabi, Kajuru and Birnin Gwari – all in the senatorial district – had the highest death figures of 152, 144 and 122 respectively.

El-Rufai had said criminals must be wiped out immediately and without hesitation, adding that, bandits, cattle rustlers and armed militias must be degraded and decimated to a state of unconditional submission to constituted authority.

The governor had reiterated his call for the decentralisation of policing, arguing: “there are simply not enough police officers and the idea of policing such a vast Federal Republic in a unitary manner is not pragmatic.”