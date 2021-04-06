BREAKING: NANS President, Asefon Storms UNIBEN Over Proscription Of Students’ Union, Blocks Vice Chancellor’s Convoy

The institution's Senate had suspended the executives of the students’ union body, saying it was to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2021

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Sunday Asefon has blocked the convoy of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Lilian Salam over the suspension of the students’ union of the institution.

The institution's Senate had suspend the executives of the students’ union body, saying it was to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

It said the leaders of the body were planning a protest against the adjusted academic calendar of the school.

The students of the institution subsequently trooped out in their numbers to protest against the move.

The students also resisted an attempt to be evacuated from their halls of residence.

Chanting ‘No SUG! No UNIBEN! We are not going nowhere’, the students said the management wanted to use the hostel accommodations of the school to host athletes coming for the National Sports Festival holding in Benin City, the state capital on April 4.

Speaking during a visit to the institution on Tuesday, Asefon condemned the proscription of the union.

The NANS President said it was shocking that the Vice Chancellor and management would make an attempt to depose a legitimate students' body, rather than accommodate, or come to a compromise, on their "reasonable demands".

