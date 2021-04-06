Buhari-Go-Home Protest Planned For Wednesday In London

Human Right Activist, Omoyele Sowore, has revealed plans by some people to organise a protest against President Muhammadu Buhari's medical trip to London, UK.

Sowore, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, said the protest will be held at the Abuja House in London on Wednesday.

He said this will be to chase the President out of London to return to the "world-class" Nigerian Hospital he built for his medical check-up.

He tweeted, “Mass action in London tomorrow against Aso Rock’s mannequin @MBuhari he must be chased out of London to return to do his medical check-up at the world-class hospital he built in Nigeria! They’ve paid £75 to shameless Nigerians in London to come but they’ll be outnumbered.”

SaharaReporters had earlier revealed how groups allegedly sponsored by the presidency cabal in the United Kingdom organised a counter-protest in support of President Buhari.

It was learnt that every participant in the pro-Buhari rally will be paid £75 (about N40, 000) – a protest which is being sponsored to quell the voices of Nigerians demanding that Buhari return home to attend to ballooning security and health crises in the country.

A source said, “The Federal Government is organising a pro-Buhari rally in London for Wednesday. Those to take part will be paid heavily.

“I received a call from a close few nights ago, asking me to help get people that can attend a pro-Buhari rally because I have access to a little database being an event promoter. The pro-Buhari is scheduled for Wednesday between 12 pm to 3 pm, and they will be paying £75 per head.

“I find it so disgusting and disheartening and I can’t even bring myself so low to do such. This shows the level of how corrupt these leaders are and I am so sorry for some of us abroad that are willing to do such all because of money.”

On Friday, a crowd of Nigerians had in the United Kingdom stormed the Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London, demanding that Buhari, who is currently on medical leave, should immediately return home.

In a video posted on his verified Twitter handle, a Nigerian broadcaster and former presidential aide, Reno Omokiri, had said the protesters assembled with a mission “to chase the president back home.”

“The Police came but the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon went on. A frightened @MBuhari refused to come,” he tweeted.

Last Tuesday, Buhari departed Nigeria for the UK to undergo a medical check-up.

Sowore had earlier urged Nigerians in the UK to occupy the London hospital where President Buhari plans to have his medical check-up.