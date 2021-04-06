IPOB Calls Igbo Governors Puppets, Mocks Them Over Attacks, Killings

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra has blamed the South-East governors for the recent worsening security challenges in the region.

There have been attacks on security agents and killings by unknown gunmen in the South-East recently.

There were also deadly attacks on communities in Ebonyi and Enugu states last week by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

And on Monday, a correctional facility and police headquarters in Imo State were attacked and inmates freed.

While reacting to the sad occurrences, the IPOB criticised the governors for conniving with the Nigerian government to get rid of the group that should be protecting their territories, and sabotaging the efforts of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group stated this through a press release by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, made available to SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

The group asked the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and his counterparts to stop shedding crocodile tears in the statement titled ‘IPOB To S'East Governors: Stop Lamenting, We Warned You But You Asked For Our Heads.’

“We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, read with great amusement, the lamentation and crocodile tears by South-East Governors particularly Hope Uzodinma over the attack in Imo State and last week's massacre of innocent people in Ebonyi and Enugu communities.

“How come Hope Uzodinma and his cowardly fellow South-East governors are waking from sleep? Our message is simple: Good morning to you all!

“On Sunday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who came on a condolence visit to Ebonyi State said the governors of the region were currently hiding their faces in shame.

“This was lamentation: ‘Even when the killings happened; very unprovoked killings, some people said they gave the Governor of Ebonyi State 21 days to resign. We have been called all kinds of names and we feel ashamed that the same people we fight for day and night as governors and leaders of South-East to ensure the oneness of this country would know about attacks on Ebonyi State and they were asked to leave and they left, and we were slaughtered and killed. What face do we have then to face our people? We feel so ashamed to face our people,’” the statement said.

The group further condemned the governors for supporting the proscription of the IPOB and their failure to support the Eastern Security Network.

“When our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was warning you people and your fellow saboteurs, you called him a miscreant. You and your fellow treacherous self-acclaimed Igbo leaders hurriedly outlawed IPOB, a peaceful movement and prepared the ground for the Federal Government to tag us, terrorists.

“You puppet Igbo Leaders, in your bid to please your slavemasters approved Operation Python Dance that claimed many innocent Igbo youths. Thank God for the miraculous escape of our Leader, otherwise, the vampires would have drunk with his skull.

“When our leader set up Eastern Security Network, ESN, following the failure of the weak South-East governors to protect the people, instead of supporting him, you connived with the federal government to hunt down our men staking their lives to protect our ancestral land.

“Now the Fulani you hated your brothers to protect have risen to kill your subjects in return. Why shed crocodile tears? They are your friends and One Nigeria brothers!

“Why haven't you ordered for their arrest the same way you governors approved of the onslaught against our men at Orlu? You hate your own and protect your enemy. Clean your tears and live with your One Nigeria brothers. Stop lamenting. We warned you but you took us for fools because of your worthless selfish political ambition,” the statement added.